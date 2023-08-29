SHORELINE EQUITY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN AMERICAN LANDSCAPING PARTNERS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Equity Partners, LLC ("Shoreline"), a purpose-driven lower middle market private equity firm, has partnered with American Landscaping Partners LLC ("ALP" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Nashville, TN, ALP is a premier provider of integrated commercial and residential landscaping and chemical application services. Under the leadership of the CEO, Stefan Banks, the business has completed six acquisitions and has grown to more than 500 employees servicing a diverse set of customers throughout Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. With a respected brand and reputation built on the core values of Selfless Service, Mission First / Team Always, and Extreme Ownership, ALP has successfully positioned itself as a leading provider of landscaping services.

In partnership with Shoreline, ALP will continue to execute on an aggressive growth plan via organic initiatives and acquisitions. The new partnership with Shoreline provides the Company with valuable expertise in the facility and residential services sector and offers access to additional capital needed to partner with other leading landscaping providers across the U.S. The management team continues to maintain an ownership position in the business and will continue to lead the Company going forward.

Mike Hand, Managing Partner at Shoreline, said, "Stefan and the broader ALP team have built an exceptional company, and we are beyond excited to partner with them to grow the business through add-on acquisitions. It was clear from our first conversation that ALP would be a great fit for Shoreline due to the quality of the business and its people. We are so appreciative they chose us as partners and we look forward to collectively executing on an ambitious growth vision for ALP over the years to come."

Ian Garland, Principal at Shoreline, said, "The team at ALP has built an exceptional brand and reputation as the go-to landscaping service provider for its customers. We are very much looking forward to helping ALP embark on its next phase of growth."

Stefan Banks, CEO, said, "We are thrilled about our partnership with Mike, Ian, and the wonderful Shoreline team. It was incredibly important that we found a partner that aligned with our core values. As we continue to execute on our growth strategy while remaining committed to service, we wanted a partner with experience in doing just that. Through building a relationship with Shoreline, we knew they understood where we are today and where we are looking to go in the future."

The transaction for Shoreline was led by Mike Hand, Managing Partner; Ian Garland, Principal; Pete Bouret, Senior Associate; Mike Dolak, Associate; and Catee de Roziere, Analyst. Senior financing for the transaction was provided by Apogem Capital and NXT Capital. William Blair served as the exclusive financial advisor to ALP in the transaction.

About American Landscaping Partners

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, ALP is a leading provider of landscaping services across Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. The Company serves a highly diversified base of customers across the commercial and residential sectors and has successfully positioned itself as one of the leading service providers through six acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.americanlandscapingpartners.com.

About Shoreline

Shoreline is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on actively partnering with leading management teams. Shoreline follows a total stakeholder model, meaning success should be a "win-win" proposition for shareholders, employees, customers, vendors, and the communities within which the firm's companies operate. Shoreline professionals believe in honesty, incentive alignment, and creating bigger, better businesses without relying on financial engineering or cost cutting to generate returns. With over $750 million of committed capital under management, Shoreline seeks to lead equity investments of up to $150 million per transaction in support of buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate divestitures. Targeted businesses have enterprise values ranging from $50 million to $350 million and EBITDA of $5 million to $25 million. The firm strives to partner with management teams of businesses primarily within the specialized manufacturing, value-added distribution, and business and facility services sectors, among others. For more information, please visit www.shorelineequitypartners.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Brennan

brennan@shorelineequitypartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Shoreline Equity Partners