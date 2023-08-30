Dart Transit Selects Trimble Instinct and Video Intelligence Fleet Management Solutions for Improved Driver Experience and Safety

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Dart Transit Company, based in Eagan, Minn, has selected Trimble's Instinct driver experience and Video Intelligence fleet management solutions. Dart will be implementing the Trimble technologies across its fleet of more than 1,000 trucks to create a more connected driver and fleet management experience, while improving the safety, compliance and efficiency of its fleet.

Founded in 1934, Dart is one of America's largest and most successful truckload dry van carriers, providing shippers with a wide variety of transportation-related services through the Dart Network of companies. Dart's core values include safety and engagement, both of which convey Dart's commitment to adopting the latest in transportation technology to improve outcomes for their drivers.

"At Dart, we believe the future of fleet management is anchored in a connected experience between the back office and our drivers," said John Stomps, CEO of Dart Transit. "Trimble's Instinct and Video Intelligence solutions deliver just that—a consistent and streamlined ecosystem that will empower our continuous pursuit of safety and innovation."

Instinct is Trimble's next-generation in-cab experience, improving productivity and performance through effective driver workflows and an innovative mobile ecosystem. Its integrated suite of applications enhances the driver, dispatch and telematics experience for more control and customization.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, installing video-based onboard safety monitoring systems on all large trucks could potentially prevent an estimated 63,000 crashes, 17,700 injuries and 290 deaths each year. Trimble Video Intelligence is an award-winning safety solution that addresses those concerns and provides fleets with a neutral eyewitness perspective in and around their vehicles. Through a combination of high-definition forward, side and rear-facing cameras, Trimble Video Intelligence helps fleets protect themselves—triggering video by company-controlled settings to facilitate driver coaching opportunities and capture high-resolution video in the event of an accident.

"Dart's decision to partner with Trimble demonstrates a commitment to realize a shared goal—raising the bar for fleet protection and driving efficiencies through the use of technology in both the back office and in-cab," said Paul Cardosi, sector vice president of Global Mobility for Trimble. "Together, Instinct and Video Intelligence will provide Dart with an intuitive experience, seamlessly connecting drivers, fleet managers and safety personnel."

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit: transportation.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

