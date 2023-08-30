Scotty McCreery, Member of Dormie Network, to Headline Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dormie Network, a national network of private destination golf clubs, is thrilled to welcome national country-music artist, Scotty McCreery, to their home state of Nebraska. McCreery is the headlining performer at Volleyball Day at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, set to take place at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023.

Scotty McCreery and and the Nebraska Volleyball team at Memorial Stadium. (PRNewswire)

Volleyball Day in Nebraska is a celebration of the state's rich volleyball tradition. The event will obliterate the NCAA record for women's volleyball attendance and promises to beat the women's sporting event attendance record of 91,648. Scotty McCreery, known for his chart-topping hits "Damn Strait", "You Time" and latest single, "Cab in A Solo", will take the stage after exhibitions between Nebraska Kearney vs. Wayne State and University of Nebraska-Omaha vs. fourth-ranked Cornhuskers.

Event Details:

Date: August 30, 2023

Scotty McCreery Performance Time: 15-minutes after play

Venue: Memorial Stadium, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

McCreery, 2011 winner of American Idol and multi-platinum recording artist, is no stranger to Nebraska and its passionate fans. McCreery sang the National Anthem before the Nebraska Football win over Northwestern in 2021.

Dormie Network, headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska and owners of ArborLinks Golf Club in Nebraska City (#5 Best Private Course in Nebraska as named by Golfweek in 2022) and GrayBull Club in Maxwell (opening in 2024), is a prominent supporter of both the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Scotty McCreery. Their commitment to fostering camaraderie and relationship-building through hospitality, sports, and entertainment aligns perfectly with the spirit of Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have our friend Scotty McCreery join us for Volleyball Day in Nebraska this year," said Mark Ruhga, Chief Operating Officer of Dormie Network. "Scotty's music has a way of bringing people together, and we can't wait to see Memorial Stadium filled with fans from all over the state, enjoying great volleyball and great music."

After Volleyball Day in Nebraska, McCreery will head to Evansville, Indiana for a concert at the Victory Theater on September 1. Evansville is home to the fifth Dormie Network club and #53 Best Course in America (Golf Digest, 2023), Victoria National Golf Club.

For the latest news and information about Volleyball Day in Nebraska, please visit huskers.com/volleyballday.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana; and GrayBull Club in Maxwell, Nebraska, with a planned opening of 2024. The Dormie Network Foundation supports nonprofits through in-kind donations and direct cash grants, and seeks to build long-term relationships with its nonprofit partners to help them raise the bar on fundraising opportunities. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.

About Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery's Same Truck: The Deluxe Album is available now on vinyl, CD and digital formats, and contains two No. 1 songs, RIAA Platinum-certified "Damn Strait" and RIAA Gold-certified "You Time." In total, McCreery has achieved 5 consecutive No. 1 hits in the last few years, including the two mentioned above as well as an additional three from his last album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Triple Platinum-certified "Five More Minutes," the RIAA Platinum-certified "This Is It," which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Gold-certified "In Between." McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the "40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018." Four of his albums have debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales surpassing 4 million copies. The North Carolina native has earned one Triple Platinum, five Platinum and three Gold singles; one Platinum and two Gold albums; won the 10th season of "American Idol" in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year ('The Trouble with Girls') in 2012; and BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year five times (in 2015 for "See You Tonight," in 2018 for "Five More Minutes," in 2019 for "This is It," in 2021 for "In Between," and in 2022 for "You Time"). His song "Five More Minutes" inspired two popular holiday movies which aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Network: "Five More Minutes" in 2021 and "Five More Minutes: Moments Like These" in 2022. McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. For more information, visit ScottyMcCreery.com.

About the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a member of the Big Ten Conference, is a world-class educational institution with a rich tradition of excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts. Located in the heart of the United States, UNL is dedicated to providing outstanding educational opportunities to students from all walks of life.

