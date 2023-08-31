GID ANNOUNCES ANNUAL ESG REPORT

--Highlights Include the Launch of its Community Impact Program and Progress on Environmental Performance--

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, has released its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report offers a comprehensive review of GID's ESG program and reports performance data on the company's sustainability initiatives.

"Driven by our leadership values of Accountable, Inclusive, Energizing, and Courageous, our ESG program is a reflection of who we are and how we work," says Philip Carmody, SVP, Head of ESG and Corporate Programs at GID. "The implementation of our ESG program has followed the same thoughtful and deliberate approach that we have demonstrated throughout our 60+ year history. We continue to make significant progress toward our goals and aim to strengthen the company's ESG leadership within the multifamily sector and the real estate industry at large."

One of GID's most significant ESG achievements in 2022 was the launch of GIVE, its community-wide service program. Through both monetary donations and hands-on volunteer time, GIVE seeks to deliver comfort, stability, and hope to the communities in which GID works. Throughout the year, GID and Windsor associates were able to make a positive impact in their communities by hosting 23 charitable events in 16 markets across the country, raising $31,500 in donations for children's health charities, and collecting clothing, coats, pet supplies, and other necessities for vulnerable community members.

GID has continued to implement opportunities to improve environmental performance in 2022, including executing initiatives that positively impact its energy and greenhouse gas performance metrics. During the year, the company delivered a record number of ESG-related project investments, including the installation of five smart irrigation systems, 93 EV charging stations, and LED lighting upgrades at 15 properties. The company also set a company record for green- and healthy-building accreditations, securing 115 certifications across its multifamily and industrial properties.

The report includes other key highlights that showcase a year of substantial progress toward GID's ESG benchmarks, including:

Earned Platinum status – the highest achievable rating – in the Green Lease Leaders program from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Institute for Market Transformation i

Achieved Premier membership status in the ENERGY STAR Certification Nation program, based on its 33 ENERGY STAR certifications across its portfolio ii

Onboarded two additional investment vehicles into its ESG program

Earned 5 Stars in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the fourth year in a row iii

Initiated BetterUp Care, providing access to one-on-one coaching and mental health and wellness support to all associates

Completed 30 on-site energy audits and developed a pipeline of energy and water conservation projects.

To view the entire 2022 Annual ESG Report, visit https://esg.gid.com/.

About GID

GID is a leading real estate investment and management firm that operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments across the United States. With over 60 years of experience across multiple asset classes, GID is an established real estate private equity investor and fiduciary supported by an integrated operating platform with approximately 54,000 multifamily units and over 25M square feet of industrial and commercial space of assets under management. The company also operates a credit platform that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers.

With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID employs over 1,200 real estate professionals and operates an expansive portfolio of existing and under-development properties valued at over $30.1iv billion as of June 2023.

