Stream Data Centers Welcomes Experienced Data Center Transaction Leader Kent Watson as SVP and General Counsel

Watson's Addition Empowers Nimble Business Development and Accelerated Speed to Market to Ensure the Company Can Meet Customer Demands with A Strong Growth Trajectory



DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise and hyperscale customers, proudly announces another strategic addition to its in-house leadership. Today, the company welcomes Kent Watson , a long-standing and exceptionally experienced data center counsel professional delivering vital business and legal acumen, as its new Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

Kent Watson, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Stream Data Centers (PRNewswire)

Watson brings to Stream more than a decade of experience in the data center industry, where he has overseen a host of acquisitions, development and leasing deals, data center financing and dispositions for both colocation and wholesale providers. With his addition to the team, Stream will further increase the speed of its transactions to meet the needs of a data center-hungry market and the aggressive goals of rapidly expanding Fortune 100 clientele.

"This is an extremely exciting time to be a data center provider, as demand is only increasing and requirements are becoming more sophisticated to help customers support new, cutting-edge IT capabilities," comments Watson. "With that comes a lot of expansion, and I couldn't be more excited to be the strategic counsel for an industry leader like Stream Data Centers. From its people and facilities to its culture and entrepreneurial spirit, it's clear this team is full of true problem solvers. I look forward to seeing what's next for our team."

In this new position, Watson serves as the vital touchpoint between a range of Stream departments, leading the charge for a range of legal requirements, as well as supervising the internal legal department and outside counsel. Within Stream's transactions, Watson oversees lease negotiation, along with both corporate and joint venture structuring and risk management requirements. He will also be spearheading the development of new internal processes and structures to streamline operational efficiencies, ensure risk reduction and ease Stream's ability to continue meeting future compliance standards. This ensures Stream can continue to deliver the exceptional experiences its customers and partners have come to depend on.

"Kent has been working with Stream for some time now and we're very proud to have him contributing as a key leader of this company," states Paul Moser, Co-Managing Partner at Stream. "Becoming part of the Stream team means investing personally, and that's what all of us do here — we take our data center solutions, customer service and growth goals personally. We're excited to say that Kent, as a core part of our team, is now part of that charge, delivering key legal and business insights that will drive new success for our customers."

To learn more about Stream Data Centers, visit www.streamdatacenters.com .

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired, developed and managed 24 data center campuses nationally, while leadership has remained consistent for all 24 years.

From site selection to data center construction and operations, Stream develops wholesale colocation capacity and build-to-suit solutions for hyperscale and enterprise users. Additionally, Stream sources and develops low-risk land sites for optimum data center development and provides energy procurement services with a focus on reducing market risk and providing low-cost renewable energy options. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers.

Stream Data Centers is the technical real estate subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners , a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. With $5.8 billion in annual transactions and 294+ million square feet of leased or managed commercial space in active markets coast to coast, Stream Realty Partners is one of the most successful commercial real estate firms in the country.

Stream Data Centers (PRNewsfoto/Stream Data Centers) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stream Data Centers