TCL Exhibits Latest Innovations During IFA 2023 with Top Awards for Smart Home Appliances

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand*, hosts a booth at IFA, the world's most significant technology event, taking place at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds from September 1–5. Attracting thousands of global technology brands and industry experts, IFA represents the most comprehensive overview of the international market and TCL's presence at the event for over ten years solidifies its position at the forefront of groundbreaking entertainment and smart domestic technology.

TCL joins IFA in 2023 to proudly demonstrate extensive breakthroughs in immersive entertainment displays, IoT technologies, and sustainable energy through a showcase of the brands latest innovations in home theater, air conditioners, washing machines, smartphones, tablets, AR glasses and smart home solutions, as well as the latest distributed photovoltaics (PV) technologies.

For those who are looking for ultimate home theater technologies, TCL is exhibiting the 115" Mini LED display, the world's largest of its kind so far, together with powerful multi-channel audio innovations.

As a sports enthusiast and major sponsor to a number of global athletic icons, TCL is also presenting its latest branding updates at the booth, with the much-anticipated interactive session of world-famous football legend.

Industry Recognition for Outstanding Achievements in the Evolution of Domestic Appliances

During the exhibition, TCL received the Smart Air Purification Technology Award as a recognition by Europe Digital Group and Asia Digital Group for its advanced air conditioning technology.

Following rigorous review and evaluation, the esteemed judges highly recognized TCL FreshIN Series AC thanks to its world's first integrated two-way fresh air technology.

The awards were given out as part of the Global Product Technical Innovation Award Ceremony organized by Europe Digital Group and Asia Digital Group and were chosen by a jury of global experts and influential media.

TCL air conditioning technology goes far beyond just creating comfortable living conditions. TCL pride themselves on the ability to create ACs which actually benefit our health, through their capacity to purify the air we breathe. With TCL's FreshIN+ 2.0 Technology, the industry's first, two-way fresh air replacement system, oxygen rich air from the outdoors is brought in, whilst unhealthy air is discharged.

This is perfect for when air quality is poor as it actually expels bad air – meaning it helps to remove unwanted particles such as dust, pet hair and pollutants. Coupled with a quadruple layer filtration system, the air circulated is much better for people sensitive to allergies. The same applies for odor removal, as the FreshIN+ fresh air breathing system can help to eliminate bad smells where traditional AC's cannot.

TCL is also proud to announce its Free Built-In Refrigerator C521CD was awarded the Annual Product Innovation Award by the renowned China Household Electric Appliance Research Institute.

The TCL Free Built-In Refrigerator C521CD was recognized for its innovative design, with a sleek thin cabinet measuring only 640mm (including the door) and just 0.4cm of space reserved between the sides of the cabinets, allowing for the use of space to be maximized for groceries, increasing overall efficiency. Both the refrigerator and freezer compartments are equipped with sterilization devices to ensure healthy sanitization without residue, ensuring food is kept in the optimal hygienic conditions.

In terms of key advantages and features acknowledged by the judges, C521CD's Bottom Heat Dissipation Technology effectively controls operational heats from building up on the sides and top of the fridge, thus saving the space which would have been needed for ventilation.

What's more, TCL's fourth generation Microcellular foaming insulation layer is 10% thinner than in the original model, further adding to the thin and sleek design.

C521CD also features T-Fresh ion generating devices, Pure Air odor absorbing modules and a -20°C-5°C Convertible Zone ensure optimal conditions to keep food at its freshest and healthiest for longer.

Cutting-edge Technology at Home and Beyond

Looking outside of the home to personal devices, TCL's RayNeo stood out as a contender in the smart wearable field with the introduction of the elevated RayNeo X2, the world's first mass-producible binocular full-color MicroLED optical waveguide AR glasses that provides a premium upgrade in display effects and AR experience. To top it off, TCL also revealed exciting new use cases for its award-winning NXTPAPER display technology, which will bring an elevated full color paper-like experience with unparalleled eye comfort to smartphone category for the very first time.

Technologies for a More Sustainable Future

Further inspiring global audiences to live greener lives, TCL has been actively expanding its presence in the distributed photovoltaics (PV) field, striding to achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals with all-in-one smart energy solution exhibited during IFA, impressing audiences as its set to redefine the efficient use of sustainable energy at home and support a green, low-carbon lifestyle.

*Exhibits mentioned in this article include prototypes and demonstrations that are not immediately available to the market. Readers are advised to contact the local TCL office for more information.

