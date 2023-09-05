Ivy Exec, an InnovateMR company, Formally Introduces Artificial Intelligence B2B Advisory Panel

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovateMR, a global full-service market research technology firm, formally announces their customized B2B artificial intelligence advisory board. Powered by the Ivy Exec exclusive expert network, an InnovateMR company, clients will gain access to custom-recruited AI experts in their specific industry to form an exclusive advisory board, with the overall goal of empowering organizations to make informed decisions around new technology developments. Long familiar with AI and AI-based advisory boards, InnovateMR and Ivy Exec have achieved excellence in data quality and research automation, including the award-winning Text Analyzer™, and is excited to share these advantages to the wider research community.

InnovateMR's AI advisory panel of on-demand curated professionals is customizable to serve client needs in a variety of industries. These unique panels provide consultation for major projects and initiatives, serving as sage wisdom to back organizational strategy. These virtual roundtables are far more unique than focus groups, allowing expert peer to peer "talk out louds" without the influence of a moderator and have helped a multitude of clients power through important business decisions.

The advisory panel will be formally introduced through InnovateMR's virtual webinar: "Leading voices from Microsoft, and PayPal Weigh in on the Future of AI: Don't get left behind. Lean into AI with our Custom-Curated Advisory Panel". This one-hour workshop is intended to help businesses understand how to effectively and efficiently leverage Artificial Intelligence to create better customer experiences, drive innovation, and stay competitive in an ever-changing economy.

"There is no doubt that new AI advancements will power new business and technology innovation, and it's having a profound impact on the way we think about research, marketing, customer service, and product design," said InnovateMR CEO, Lisa Wilding-Brown. "We're thrilled to engage the industry-leading expert network, that the teams at Ivy Exec have masterfully cultivated, to provide our customizable B2B AI advisory panel to a wider range of clients. This is a game-changing research opportunity to empower brands, help them to fully understand the implications of AI in their respective industries, and properly harness its power to create revolutionary and future-proofed strategies."

The workshop will be led by Ivy Exec's Senior Vice President, Alex Baranpuria who will be introducing the core concepts of AI as well as the opportunities and challenges that come with implementing it in businesses of all sizes.

Panelists Include:

Leondra R. Gonzalez, Senior Data & Applied Scientist at Microsoft and renowned technical author, researcher, and AI consultant whose passion for data literacy and AI education is evident through her startup consulting business, LRG Scientific, LLC, where she empowers underrepresented groups in analytics and AI.

Aleksandar Lazarevic, PhD, Top 100 Data Innovator 2022, a renowned AI, Data Science, and Data Analytics executive, keynote speaker, and expert in driving digital transformation through data and analytics in the retail and information technology industries.

Nikhil Sukhtankar, Head of Product for Conversational AI & Messaging Platforms at PayPal, and expert in Conversational AI, Natural Language AI, and Generative AI.

Participants will also be able to make inquiries and have professional conversations surrounding best practices on AI integration. InnovateMR's virtual workshop: "Leading voices from Microsoft and PayPal Weigh in on the Future of AI: Don't get left behind. Lean into AI with our Custom-Curated Advisory Panel" will be held on September 21st, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am PST/ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EST.

About InnovateMR & Ivy Exec

InnovateMR is a full-service and ResTech sampling company that delivers faster, quality insights from business and consumer audiences utilizing cutting-edge technologies to support agile research. Now offering a highly engaged, unique, and resume-verified B2B community for qualitative research through Ivy Exec, InnovateMR can engage the most sought-after industry experts for a broad variety of research projects and methodologies, including focus groups, roundtables, quantitative sampling, and more.

As industry pioneers in online panel research, InnovateMR provides world-class end-to-end survey programming, targeted global sampling, and customized consulting services to support informed, data-driven strategies, and identify growth opportunities. Known for their celebrated status in customer service and results, InnovateMR and Ivy Exec combine boutique-level service with extensive niche reach to achieve partner success.

