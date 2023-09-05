Spaulding Ridge Completes Acquisition of SOLISTIC Decision Sciences, Expanding Global Salesforce and Data Analytics Practice

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a global cloud advisory and implementation firm, announced today it has acquired SOLISTIC Decision Sciences, a leading marketing analytics and data cloud company located in the United States and India.

Spaulding Ridge's acquisition will embrace SOLISTIC's knowledge of Data Cloud & Marketing Cloud.

Founded in 2017, SOLISTIC delivers technical expertise and intelligence in implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Data Cloud, and other Salesforce technologies. The acquisition of SOLISTIC is part of Spaulding Ridge's global vision to help clients drive customer and employee insights and actions through effective use of data. Spaulding Ridge will embrace SOLISTIC's relationships with Salesforce, its clients, and its knowledge of Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud to continue to expand on Spaulding Ridge's data capabilities.

"We're excited for what the future holds," said Kyle Boston, Managing Partner at Spaulding Ridge. "With this acquisition, we intend to lead from the front on leveraging the power of top-of-the-funnel marketing intelligence to fuel the foundation of Salesforce Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud for our clients and the market as a whole."

"We are so incredibly proud to be announcing the news that SOLISTIC is officially joining Spaulding Ridge," said Ryan DeShazer, Founder and CEO of SOLISTIC. "Our firm has been singularly focused on data and AI since inception, and together with Spaulding Ridge, we have a global platform and world-class team to fully realize our ambition of becoming THE preeminent data-first Salesforce SI."

SOLISTIC will now operate under the name of Spaulding Ridge, benefiting from Spaulding Ridge's global delivery and support resources as the team continues to design, implement, and maintain modern analytics architecture around the world. Spaulding Ridge will be able to offer SOLISTIC's additional unique capabilities to clients, allowing the firm to integrate their analytics offerings more deeply into client service.

About SOLISTIC Decision Sciences

Founded in 2017, SOLISTIC is a leading business transformation firm specializing in data informed marketing intelligence. With offices in Columbus, OH and Pune, India, SOLISTIC has successfully implemented hundreds of projects geared towards marketing intelligence, data informed reporting and analytics. Through SOLISTIC's well established marketing analytics capabilities, the firm's expertise enables the Office of the CRO to truly understand their data, to streamline efficiencies and become revenue resilient. To learn more visit solistic.io.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is a global leader in business transformation for the offices of the CFO and CRO. We drive clear outcomes for leading enterprises by transforming company data and business processes for better insight, collaboration, and decision making — because when you see further, you go further. We help companies use their cloud technology to achieve:

Revenue excellence. Drive profit by giving your customers the personal attention and outstanding service they expect.

Financial and operational strength. Plan, execute, record, review, and optimize every piece of your business with integrated finance and operations solutions.

Organizational effectiveness. Get the managed services support, change management support, systems integrations, and data tools to maintain a solid foundation for your business.

To learn more visit spauldingridge.com.

