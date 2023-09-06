CarDr.com Announces Sanjay Patel as New Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarDr.com, the world's most comprehensive mobile OEM Level vehicle diagnostics & appraisal solutions company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Sanjay Patel as its new Chief Executive Officer. A multifaceted leader in both the corporate world and the automotive sector, Sanjay Patel's comprehensive portfolio adds an unparalleled depth of expertise to CarDr.com.

CarDr.com, provides industry-leading software, hardware, and services for vehicle diagnostics, patterned component failure, live market vehicle pricing data and inspections. CarDr.com's core offerings include Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) - level Bluetooth onboard diagnostics (OBD) diagnostic solutions that have disrupted traditional approaches to vehicle trade-ins, auctions and inspections. The company's vehicle diagnostic & appraisal application delivers OEM level accurate appraisal data via a smartphone and pocket-sized OBD scanner.

CarDr.com provides API integrations to strategic partners, enabling businesses to provide CarDr.com's vehicle diagnostic & appraisal capabilities to their customers. Positioned to empower automotive retailers and auction houses across the United States, Sanjay Patel's appointment as the CEO is poised to catalyse CarDr.com's growth trajectory.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sanjay Patel to the helm of CarDr.com. His diverse background, which includes founding Swap Motors and leading successful private equity endeavours, speaks volumes about his capabilities," said Parry Singh, Founder & Chairman of CarDr.com. "I am confident that his vision and experience will propel CarDr.com to new heights in the ever-evolving automotive technology landscape."

Before co-founding Swap Motors, Patel distinguished himself in the corporate arena with a 25-year journey engaging in significant and transformative collaborations with top-tier corporate enterprises, including IBM and PwC. This multidisciplinary experience further cements his ability to guide CarDr.com into its next era of growth and innovation.

"I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at CarDr.com. The company's dedication to innovation and customer value resonates deeply with me," said Sanjay Patel, CEO of CarDr.com. "I would like to thank Parry Singh for believing in my potential. I am eager to leverage my experience from Swap Motors and the private equity sector to drive CarDr.com's growth and impact positively."

Launched in 2020, Chicago-based CarDr.com is backed by Red Fort Capital, a $1.2 billion private equity firm Parry Singh founded in 2003. To learn more, visit CarDr.com or call 1-800-932-1120.

