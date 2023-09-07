FLO Experts Discuss Technology and EV Industry at MOVE America

FLO's booth showcases reliable charging technology

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO , a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider, will discuss both the EV charging industry and technology at the upcoming MOVE America 2023 show, Sept. 26-27, Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas.

MOVE America, which focuses on promoting a more sustainable future in mobility, offers a dynamic selection of keynote talks, interactive panel discussions, workshops, booths, and stages dedicated to all-things mobility. The event will open its doors to 3,800 attendees, 150+ exhibitors, 300 start-ups, and 500 speakers over its two-day course.

Several FLO experts will participate in speaking events at the event including:

EV Charging: From 'for engineers by engineers' to design for all, Sept. 26 at 10:30, in Theatre 12 -- Nathan Yang, FLO Chief Product Officer

What will it take to get electric vehicles to mainstream adoption, Sept. 26 at 2:20 in Theatre 12 -- Nathan Yang, FLO Chief Product Officer

EV Charging networks: equitable access to charging infrastructure, Sept. 26 at 12:10, in Theatre 12 -- Travis Allan, FLO Chief Legal and Public Affairs Officer

EV Charging Design Workshop: charging for everyone, Sept 26 at 12:45, in Keynote theatre -- Nathan Yang, FLO Chief Product Officer, and Vincent Levesque, FLO Senior Experience Design Director

The company will also showcase its CoRe+ MAXTM, FLO HomeTM and SmartTWOTM chargers at MOVE. FLO product experts and leadership will host visitors to the FLO booth, No. 1023, during the show.

Who: FLO will host media and visitors at its booth during the show.

Where: FLO's booth, No. 1023, at MOVE America, Sept. 26-27, Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas

When: Sept. 26-27, product demos and executive interviews also available

Contact: Media interested in attending in speaking to a FLO expert can email: media@flo.com .

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 95,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com .

