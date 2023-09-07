Insight Partners Announces New Leaders for Second Enterprise Technology Exchange

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global software investor Insight Partners announced the new cohort for its second Enterprise Technology Exchange, a council of preeminent technology leaders across Europe and North America, who will help shape the future of software alongside Insight's portfolio of startup and ScaleUp companies.

Launched in 2022, the ETX is a collaborative community-driven platform for enterprise leaders to identify and discuss technology trends, advise and innovate with Insight Partners' portfolio, and exchange insights on the future of the industry in a trusted forum. Driven by the Insight IGNITE team, the first ETX explored topics such as empowering a future-ready workforce, the role of technology in enabling ESG, and the impact of the geopolitical and economic climate on tech organizations. With access to over 600 portfolio companies and their founders and a network of 2,000+ enterprise executives, Insight Partners and the IGNITE team bring a unique set of data points and perspectives to these leaders as they look to drive digital change.

The first ETX cohort began its two-year program with a multi-day offsite that focused on pressing business opportunities and challenges and deepened their relationships with peers and the Insight Partners team. The members – top CIOs from across industries including CPG, retail, financial services, healthcare, and others – had strategic discussions on the impact of large language models and generative AI on the enterprise, geopolitical issues in tech, building an effective and innovative culture, and crafting a domain-led mindset for the enterprise.

Insight Partners' second Enterprise Technology Exchange includes distinguished executives with leadership experience from across the globe, including:

Sathish Muthukrishnan , Ally

Mindy Simon , Aon

Pragati Mathur , ConocoPhillips

Kirk Ball , Giant Eagle

Shobie Ramakrishnan , GSK

Diane Schwarz , Johnson Controls

Bernardo Tavares , Kenvue

Scott Spradley , Lennar

Sonu Nayyar , NVIDIA

Jason Birnbaum , United Airlines

Sandeep Dadlani , UnitedHealth Group

"It's been incredible to play a key role in the exchange between the innovation ecosystem and global business leaders and a pleasure to have witnessed the collaboration of these leading CIOs in the first ETX cohort. The conversations and progress we've seen have reinforced why the existence of this council is so important," said Elizabeth van den Berg, executive vice president at Insight Partners. "We are excited to announce this second group of leaders and look forward to what's to come."

"We're at an interesting crossroads in the enterprise with the recent advancements in artificial intelligence and learning how other ETX leaders are approaching this shift and innovating at their own companies has been invaluable," said Scott Spradley, CTO at Lennar Home, part of the second ETX cohort. "It's rare to find an opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a prominent group and I look forward to partnering with Insight and the rest of the ETX as we adapt to this real-time transformation in technology."

"The ETX program provides me with unique access to what's top of mind for a leading VC/PE firm and a community of peers dedicated to driving innovation in their tech organizations," said Elizabeth Hackenson, SVP, Chief Information Officer at Schneider Electric. "With engaging briefings on top-of-mind topics and the opportunity to learn from peers about their GenAI journey, this program has enabled me to discover new solutions, gain new perspectives, and expand my professional network. I look forward to another year of valuable insights."

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $75B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 750 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with right-sized, right-time practical, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

