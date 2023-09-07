Lam Research Recognizes 2023 Supplier Excellence Award Winners

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced the honorees of its 2023 Supplier Excellence Awards, recognizing 12 companies across several categories whose close collaboration helped Lam drive a resilient, scalable supply chain to meet its customers' needs.

"At a time when semiconductors have never been more critical, having a trusted, robust and agile supplier ecosystem is imperative to our ability to continue to drive breakthrough solutions that enable our customers to create the next generation of devices," said Pat Lord, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Lam Research. "We are appreciative of the outstanding efforts from all of our suppliers, and are pleased to recognize the 12 top performers who went above and beyond this past year to help us deliver on our commitments to customers."

Lam engages with thousands of suppliers around the world to source the specialized materials and components needed for its semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Lam's 2023 Supplier Excellence Awards were given for demonstrating excellence across four categories: Ownership and Accountability; Long Term Commitment and Investment; Rapid Prototype Materials Performance; and New Product Introduction Performance.

Supplier Excellence Award Winners

The Ownership & Accountability award was presented to companies that met their commitments to Lam with exceptional management of their sub-tier performance. The five honorees for this category were BizLink Technology, Inc.; Faeth Group; TOTO Ltd.; Valqua America, Inc.; and VAT Group AG.

Recipients of the Long Term Commitment & Investment award met Lam's requirements through proactive investments of capital, capacity, and organization structure. The four companies awarded were MASS Precision Inc.; Pentagon Technologies; Shimadzu Industrial Equipment USA; and Wonik QnC Corporation.

New World Machining Inc. received Lam's Rapid Prototype Materials Performance award for its outstanding support, responsiveness, and on-time delivery to enable Lam to provide faster solutions to customers.

The New Product Introduction Performance awardees were highly agile, operating responsively in Lam's dynamic development environment. They delivered speed to solutions through their value chain enabling Lam to meet its customers' timing and technology requirements. The two companies who received this honor were B&B Manufacturing and TK-Fujikin Corporation.

The awardees were acknowledged during Lam's Supplier Day event held on Sept. 6, 2023.

Lam works across its complex supply chain network to cultivate strong relationships built on shared values, transparency, and mutual trust. The company holds suppliers accountable for conducting business responsibly and ethically with regard to human rights, environmental impact, supplier diversity, and mineral sourcing. In 2022 Lam engaged 100% of its top-tier suppliers in sustainability opportunities through Lam's climate pledge, training, and events.

