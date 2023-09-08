SelectBlinds Partners with Tech Company Olibra to Offer SelectConnect Bridge for Motorized Window Shades and Blinds

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SelectBlinds , a custom online window covering retailer, is celebrating the success of its first smart bridge, called SelectConnect Bridge, in partnership with Olibra/Bond .

Launched earlier this year, the bridge and accompanying app provides unified control of up to 30 SelectBlinds shades and blinds in a 2,500 sq. foot home. Customers can pair multiple bridges together to cover a larger area and operate them as one, at home or remotely.

"Our SelectConnect Bridge delivers a great deal of convenience and control in a very affordable package," said Satya Sivunigunta, SelectBlinds CEO. "We are excited to offer every SelectBlinds customer such cutting-edge, easy-to-use Smart Home functionality for their shades and blinds without straining their budget."

SelectConnect works well with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and SmartThings, and the Bond Home app works with either iPhone or Android. The Bond Home app also provides programming/scheduling and integration with many voice activation platforms.

New Jersey tech company Olibra, white labeled a version of its award-winning Bond Bridge RF-to-WiFi control solution for this business opportunity.

"Our partnership with SelectBlinds made terrific sense right from the start," said Zohar Shinar, Olibra/Bond CEO. "Their Direct-To-Consumer business model and our extreme ease of installation and usage is a great marriage of technology and marketplace demand. We look forward to continuing this very successful collaboration."

The SelectConnect Bridge's well-coordinated control and convenience advances SelectBlinds' mission to provide an exceptional customer experience. Plus, their customers have direct access to Bond's Home 24/7 customer service. Shop the SelectConnect Bridge at selectblinds.com

About SelectBlinds

SelectBlinds is a leading online retailer of independently branded window fashions. Their vision is to empower people to create spaces they can be proud of by creating an exceptional customer experience that builds confidence with the most diverse selection and helpful resources. For more information, visit SelectBlinds.com . Follow them on social media: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Pinterest , TikTok and LinkedIn .

About Olibra

Launched in 2016, Olibra is a technology company dedicated to making the smart home easier to create, simpler to use and more delightful to live with. The company's Bond Bridge Platform launched in 2018 as a solution to bridge RF to Wi-Fi control of motorized window shades, ceiling fans and fireplaces via Smartphones and tablets including compatibility with popular Voice Activation apps. The multiple award-winning Bond Bridge Pro launched in 2021, with expanded range and capability, ideal for custom integrators. www.bondhome.io

