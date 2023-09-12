Introducing Takeoff by IXL Math™: A Groundbreaking Curriculum for Personalized Whole-Class Instruction

Takeoff by IXL Math™ is a powerful new product that enables educators to deliver an entire year's worth of daily, personalized math instruction and easily differentiate lessons without prior planning

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL has unveiled Takeoff by IXL Math ™, a reimagination of modern math learning that seamlessly combines curriculum and technology to personalize whole-class instruction. The Takeoff curriculum has everything teachers need to implement their entire year's worth of math instruction, including daily lesson plans, learning activities and built-in assessments. Takeoff by IXL Math™ was developed by IXL's math education experts and is aligned to key learning standards with best practices for instruction in mind. The curriculum can be used exclusively for core instruction, or as a supplemental resource.

"Millions of classrooms worldwide trust IXL for its unique, forward-thinking solutions that equip educators to make a difference immediately. Building on a quarter-century of leadership in education technology, we are taking another big step toward transforming teaching and learning with Takeoff by IXL Math™. The Takeoff curriculum is powerful, student-centered and deeply personalized, so that teachers can perfectly challenge and support learners," said Kate Mattison, Vice President of Curriculum at IXL Learning. "Takeoff by IXL Math™ will empower educators to deliver world-class math instruction every day and transform learning for students for years to come."

Everything teachers need for personalized, whole-class math instruction

Takeoff by IXL Math™ is currently available for grades 2-5, and can help teachers differentiate a full year of daily math instruction without any prior planning.

Comprehensive, day-by-day lesson plans are readily available to educators, providing all the relevant background information and instructional activities required to deliver each lesson. Skillfully designed online and printable activities give students plenty of opportunities for guided and independent practice. Online activities consist of adaptive skills from IXL's vast curriculum that enable learners to reinforce concepts at their own pace. Teachers can also print practice pages and classroom games from Takeoff workbooks to engage students in new ways. And ready-made mid-unit and end-of-unit assessments not only check for understanding, but identify exactly what each student should work on next to fuel their growth.

These powerful, ready-made tools fit into any classroom and work in unison so that teachers can meet students' unique needs. The Takeoff curriculum does not require any training to implement, and can be used flexibly for core and supplemental instruction.

Make personalization effortless: Takeoff by IXL Math™ seamlessly integrates personalization with classroom instruction. Resources for support and enrichment are embedded within each lesson plan, making it easy for teachers to differentiate their whole-group instruction. Each online learning activity on IXL adapts in difficulty to meet students where they are and help them grow, and offers support through tutorial videos, immediate corrective feedback and more.

Easily measure understanding with built-in, actionable assessments: Takeoff by IXL Math™ provides ready-made check-ins and tests that identify the exact areas students need help with and give teachers actionable next steps to address them. After each assessment, IXL automatically creates small groups based on shared needs and recommends the exact materials students should focus on next, based on how they performed. Teachers can then use these insights for a personalization day to quickly and efficiently support students who need help, as well as challenge learners, while keeping the whole class moving forward.

Seamlessly integrated with IXL's personalized learning platform: The Takeoff curriculum is fully built into IXL, creating a complete and seamless solution that maximizes learning for every single student. With Takeoff by IXL Math™, educators can also access IXL's entire end-to-end teaching and learning platform, including more than 10,000 adaptive K-12 skills , instructional resources , classroom engagement tools , a first-of-its-kind assessment suite and actionable analytics . The combination creates a complete and smooth educational experience, giving educators everything they need upfront to make a bigger impact on student achievement.

About IXL

Currently used by 15 million students and in 95 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform that provides a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 130 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , TPT , SpanishDictionary.com , inglés.com , Wyzant , Vocabulary.com , ABCya , Education.com and Emmersion . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

