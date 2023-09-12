Set Sail on a Spectacular Festive Voyage with Oceania Cruises

From Southeast Asia Sojourns to the Mystery of the Middle East and Tropical Caribbean Islands, Celebrate the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 Holiday Seasons in Style

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading- culinary and destination-focused cruise line, invites travelers to experience a once-in-a-lifetime festive season voyage aboard seven of its small, luxurious ships. With over 40 sailings departing from Miami, Lima, Sydney, Singapore, Abu Dhabi or Dubai during the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 holiday seasons, guests can immerse themselves in the cultural richness of myriad of enticing destinations.

This captivating collection of diverse itineraries offers a holiday getaway for every type of traveler, from exploring the pristine beaches of the Caribbean to discovering the vibrant energy of Latin America and from enjoying exotic islands across Polynesia and top destinations in Australia to setting off on enticing Arabian adventures.

The holiday festivities begin the minute guests step aboard one of Oceania Cruises' intimate ships, which are festooned with enchanting seasonal decorations, glittering lights, festive garlands, elegantly dressed trees and showstopping gingerbread villages.

Joyful entertainment includes a reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas on Christmas Eve, visits from Santa Claus and his helpers, charming carol singing, glistening evening shows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, a beautiful display for the lighting of the Menorah, and special dedicated services on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Travelers can also ring in the New Year in style with ship-wide entertainment, including incredible countdown parties with a special Champagne toast to mark the midnight hour, and a decadent gala brunch on New Year's Day, featuring lavish desserts ranging from tarts and tortes to cheesecakes, macarons, and light and fluffy profiteroles.

Festive feasts on board the fleet of small, luxurious ships live up to the line's promise of The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, from traditional eggnog with breakfast on Christmas Day to an exquisite Hanukkah dining menu in The Grand Dining Room, delightful high teas and a multi-course traditional Christmas Day dinner flawlessly prepared by the finest chefs at sea.

"Cruising aboard a luxurious ship replete with celebratory menus, glistening decorations and festive entertainment is an extraordinary way to spend the holiday season," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Our collection of festive itineraries explores enticing locales the world over, creating memories to last a lifetime."

Headlining this 2023-2024 season is an exotic 12-day Caribbean Wanderlust adventure aboard the line's new ship, Vista, starting and finishing in Miami and calling on the tempting islands of Dominica, St. Lucia and beyond, departing December 18, 2023. However, now is also a great time to look ahead and plan for next year's holiday season, with a variety of captivating destinations to choose from.

simply MORE™ This Holiday Season

Oceania Cruises will continue offering travelers simply MORE during the holiday season. The new value promise means travelers seeking holidays at sea will receive the greatest value in luxury cruising, with virtually everything they desire included in their voyage fare: a hassle-free arrival and departure with free roundtrip airfare and free airport transfers; more unforgettable travel experiences with a generous shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per stateroom to be spent on tours of their choice; and more occasions to celebrate the season with a comprehensive beverage package available during lunch and dinner at onboard restaurants featuring dozens of vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers.

Created to elevate the guest experience as well as create long-lasting memories in enticing destinations and provide access to exquisite indulgences, simply MORE makes the holidays even brighter aboard Oceania Cruises. Available on all new reservations on sailings departing October 1, 2023, or later.

2023-2024 Festive Season Voyage Highlights

Gems of the Leewards: 12 days from Miami to Miami aboard Insignia

Raise a glass to the holidays amid the inviting Leeward Islands of the Caribbean, a dazzling combination of wave-kissed beaches, yacht-strewn harbors, dramatic landscapes and a captivating dash of European sophistication. Departs December 17, 2023.

Caribbean Wanderlust: 12 Days from Miami to Miami aboard Vista.

Departing from Miami, revel in the sun-splashed pleasures of the Caribbean on this revitalizing holiday season escape to the carefree islands of the Eastern Caribbean to Dominica, St. Lucia and beyond. Departs December 18, 2023.

Legendary Latin America: 24 Days from Lima to Buenos Aires aboard Marina.

Celebrate the joyous spirit of Latin America, from the otherworldly deserts of Peru to the multifaceted sophistication of Uruguay and Argentina, on a journey punctuated by an extraordinary passage to Antarctica. Departs December 18, 2023.

Awe of Australia: 14 days from Sydney to Bali aboard Regatta

Revel in the myriad delights of Australia's eastern coast – think renowned vineyards, cutting-edge galleries, the iconic Gold Coast, the Great Barrier Reef and more – as you sail towards Indonesia and the abundance of beauty that is Bali. Departs December 21, 2023.

Sapphire Seas Holiday: 12 days from Miami to Miami aboard Sirena

Revel in the joyous Caribbean this holiday season in festive destinations such as the playful Dominican Republic, très-chic St. Barts, breathtaking Dominica, bountiful Barbados and luminescent Guadeloupe. Departs December 22, 2023.

Tropics of Capricorn: 24 Days from Singapore to Papeete aboard Nautica

For nearly a month, weave around the Tropic of Capricorn and discover a constellation of verdant islands and Australian gems. Snorkel the Great Barrier Reef, delight in rich Polynesian traditions or simply float peacefully in a crystalline lagoon. Departs December 28, 2023.

Sumptuous Arabia: 10 Days from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai aboard Riviera

Marvel at the desert cities of Oman and the UAE, where sleek architecture sits beside sumptuous palaces and mosques. Relish an overnight stay in vibrant Mumbai and a visit to remote Sir Bani Yas, home to more than 17,000 free-roaming exotic animals. Departs December 29, 2023.

2024-2025 Festive Season Voyage Highlights

Hidden Caribbean Coves: 10 Days from Miami to Miami aboard Vista.

Trade gray skies for radiant light on this illuminating jaunt throughout the sun-dappled Caribbean, with ample opportunities to hike verdant peaks, snorkel gin-clear waters, sample local rums, sail a catamaran or simply relax on an idyllic beach. Departs December 17, 2024.

Mangroves of the Maya: 14 Days from Miami to Bridgetown aboard Sirena

Celebrate the holidays in the joyful Caribbean and in the lands of the Maya, exploring impressive ancient pyramids and delicate coral reefs. In Costa Rica, observe mischievous monkeys, and in the Dutch Antilles admire the candy-colored architecture. Departs December 21, 2024.

Antarctic and Patagonian Joy: 24 days from Lima to Buenos Aires aboard Marina

Experience the extraordinary as you weave among the spectacular Chilean Fjords, venture to Antarctica's icy reaches, mingle with penguins in the Falkland Islands and hit the town in vibrant Buenos Aires, where you'll enjoy an overnight stay. Departs December 21, 2024.

Festive Caribbean: 14 days from Miami to Miami aboard Insignia

Create unforgettable holiday memories on this wide-ranging exploration of the sparkling Caribbean, from the colorful Dutch Antilles and Barbados' rum distilleries to the joyous energy of Puerto Rico and idyllic cays of St. Vincent. Departs December 22, 2024.

Sheiks to Shrines: 21 Days from Abu Dhabi to Singapore aboard Riviera

Uncover exotic lands that range from the beguiling sandy expanses of the UAE and the ornate Hindu temples of India to the tropical paradises of Southeast Asia, with overnights in Mumbai, Yangon and Singapore adding to the sense of exhilaration. Departs December 22, 2024.

Wonders of Australia: 20 Days from Sydney to Perth aboard Regatta

Experience Australia's spectacular northern coastline, where the Great Barrier Reef shimmers just offshore, fascinating Aboriginal culture endures, and a frontier spirit permeates everyday life. Guests will enjoy overnight stays in Bali and Perth. Departs December 22, 2024.

Beyond the Panama Canal: 14 Days from Miami to Los Angeles aboard Nautica

Ring in the new year with an incredible passage through the Panama Canal, bookended by stops in Cartagena, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and lush Puntarenas. Round out the cruise to Los Angeles with an exploration of Mexico's luminous west coast. Departs December 23, 2024.

Shipboard Highlights

Vista

Oceania Cruises' new 1,200-guest ship, Vista reveals a new standard in luxury with 11 dining options, including three new signature culinary venues – The Bakery at Baristas, Ember and Aquamar Kitchen – eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues, and Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center. Vista boasts the most spacious standard staterooms at sea at more than 290 square feet, and all Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers.

Riviera

The newly re-inspired Riviera, with capacity for 1,250 guests, was designed to be special in so many ways and reflects a new level of grace and elegance through designer touches, upholstery and fabrics throughout. She features multiple gourmet restaurants and along with Marina, offers unforgettable food and wine pairings at La Reserve by Wine Spectator as well as the opportunity for private dining at opulent Privée. From the Lalique Grand Staircase to the Owner's Suites, designer touches that create a casually elegant atmosphere are everywhere. Riviera's refined ambiance truly embodies the unparalleled Oceania Cruises experience.

Marina

Marina, with capacity for 1,250 guests, features six open-seating gourmet restaurants, with no surcharge, as well as unforgettable food and wine pairings at La Reserve by Wine Spectator, plus the option for opulent private dining in Privée. The ship also features a state-of-the-art Culinary Center, Artist Loft for budding creatives and Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, all blending sophistication with contemporary flair to create a casually elegant ambiance.

Regatta, Insignia, Nautica and Sirena

Regatta, Insignia, Nautica and Sirena, with capacity for 670 guests, perfectly encapsulate the ultimate small-ship luxury experience for travel adventures. Guests can relax in the library, Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center or in one of the various bars and lounges on board, take in a show or spend the evening in the casino. Each of these smaller ships houses 333 lavish suites and luxurious staterooms, nearly 70% of which feature private verandas. Regatta, Insignia, Nautica and Sirena allow access to lesser-known ports of call, alongside the iconic cities and resort towns of these sought-after regions.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional Travel Advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

