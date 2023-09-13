OKX switch McLaren MCL60 race car to Stealth Mode for the Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Racing and OKX, a leading Web3 technology company and Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, today revealed a limited-edition Stealth Mode livery design to be carried on the McLaren MCL60 F1 cars at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix (15-17 September) and the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix (22-24 September).

The Stealth Mode livery was co-designed by OKX and McLaren, and will switch McLaren's livery colourway, augmenting black against the team's classic papaya trim. The sleek and understated design represents the two brands' belief in putting in hard work behind the scenes to strive for excellence, while embracing change and innovation.

The MCL60 was revealed in Stealth Mode on Wednesday 13 September at an exclusive media event in Singapore at Lantern, Fullerton Bay Hotel. The event was attended by OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique, McLaren F1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and McLaren Racing Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator, Matt Dennington.

A limited-edition t-shirt will be made available through the McLaren Store, and at a limited giveaway for attendees of Token2049, the Web3 conference taking place in Singapore prior to the race.

To bring fans closer to Stealth Mode, OKX will host a McLaren-themed fan zone, OKX Race Club, at Chijmes, Singapore. The OKX Race Club will run from Thursday 14 September to Sunday 17 September, featuring a Stealth Mode show car, racing simulators, giveaways and surprise guests over the race weekend. This will be officially opened at 14:00 SGT on Thursday 14 September, and free tickets are available here.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

"Our partnership with OKX goes from strength to strength, and it's fantastic to celebrate it with this incredible livery. Stealth Mode flips our race car's colours, bringing something exciting and different to these two great races in Singapore and Japan. We hope fans will love it as much as we do and get a chance to enjoy the fan zone to connect with our team. OKX are a dedicated supporter of McLaren's journey, and in turn we're proud to bring our partnership to life on track through the global platform of Formula 1."

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said:

"Success on the track, and in the Web3 world, is only possible through teamwork, creativity and innovation. Stealth Mode is inspired by these common principles. It's also a way for us to celebrate the return of F1 to the Asia Pacific region, which is the epicentre of Web3 in many ways. As Stealth Mode hits the track this weekend we wish the best of luck to Lando and Oscar in what we hope will be a strong performing MCL60."

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. In 2023, the team will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers René Rast and Jake Hughes, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

About OKX

OKX is a leading Web3 ecosystem.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

