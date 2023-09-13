SINGER® Introduces New Machine, Focused on Embroidery

Introducing the SINGER® SE9180 Sewing and Embroidery Machine:

Redefining Embroidery with Unparalleled Innovation and Versatility

LAVERGNE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVP Worldwide, the parent company of SINGER, the renowned name in the sewing industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest sewing machine, SE9180, which sets new standards for the brand in embroidery and technology. With a solid commitment to delivering cutting-edge and exceptional user experience, SINGER proudly presents an exceptional machine - and the company's first that features mySewnet™ integration.

The SINGER®SE9180 - Seamlessly Connected with mySewnet™ is designed for modern sewing enthusiasts. The machine is tailor-made for the home sewist looking to improve their embroidery experience and bring any design to life without compromising time or quality. Retailing for $899, the machine features touch-screen technology that is 3.5x larger than its closest competitor. The machine has the capability to finish projects while the home sewist steps away from the machine. The mySewnet™ app will notify the sewist when the project is complete.

mySewnet™, a subscription-based software application for creating and editing embroidery designs, comes installed on the machine. This integration, combined with the machine's WiFi-enabled connectivity, empowers users to conveniently access an extensive library of embroidery designs and stitches from the comfort of their own sewing space.

SVP Worldwide introduced mySewnet™ in 2020, creating an instant community with the ethos that sewing is better when shared. The integration aligns like-minded sewists to share ideas, elevate sewing skills, and get immediate assistance for any project. The platform is updated frequently, allowing the home craftsperson access to an always-expanding library of patterns, designs, and embroidery options to revolutionize the sewing experience.

Jason Forcier, SVP Worldwide CEO, says technology and tradition come together with this new launch, "As we unveil this latest tech-focused sewing machine, we embark on a journey that seamlessly weaves together tradition and innovation. This machine will empower creators of all skill levels to stitch their dreams into reality, guided by the precision of technology. Not only do we see this machine as filling a void in the marketplace, but we are redefining the art of crafting for a more connected, creative, and inspired world. Embroidery, in particular, is a key machine category for us, and we see the consumer looking for more personalization with their sewing. In combination with our technology of mySewnet™, the SE9180 can take the home sewist into an entirely new category."

SVP Worldwide has a history of innovation. Its latest offering in the Internet-of-Things (IoT) segment, mySewnet™, seamlessly connects products, applications, and software. This machine takes the company another step into the future.

Dean Brindle, President of NA Sales and Global Marketing of SVP Worldwide, expressed his excitement about the new machine and the company's technological strides, "I believe that true innovation lies not just in the products we create, but in the meaningful connections we forge with our customers. With this latest launch, we aim to revolutionize the sewing and embroidery experience for our customers. Together, with our unwavering commitment to pushing the limits of what's possible, we will continue to redefine industries, touch lives, and leave a legacy that resonates for generations to come."

The SINGER® SE9180 machine is available online at www.singer.com and through authorized SINGER retailers nationwide. For more information and updates, please visit the official SINGER website at Singer.com .

In addition to sewing machines, the product portfolio includes sewing accessories, notions, garment care products as well as software. For more information, please visit www.mysewnet.com .

About SINGER

For almost 170 years, the SINGER® brand has been synonymous with sewing. From Isaac Singer's patent on the first consumer sewing machine in 1851 to the world's first cloud-based sewing ecosystem in 2015, the spirit of practical design and creative innovation that characterized the brand continues today. From fashion to home décor, embroidery, and quilting, we are committed to growing and developing SINGER® products for sewists of every level.

mySewnet™

All over the world, each and every day, sewing ideas, quilting projects, and embroidery creations come to life through our consumer's creations and the mySewnet™ Embroidery Software, the world's first cloud-based subscription service for embroidery editing. No matter if you are in your sewing room with your sewing machine, by your computer, on your sofa with your tablet, or on the bus with your smartphone; mySewnet™ collection of software and apps is designed to unleash your sewing and embroidery creativity.

SVP Worldwide is the parent company of SINGER®, PFAFF®, HUSQVARNA® VIKING®, and mySewnet™ sewing brands. To learn more about SVP Worldwide visit www.svpworldwide.com .

