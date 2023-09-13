Trina Solar Exhibiting Vertex N family and Integrated Energy Solutions at RE+ 2023

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar showcased the solar industry's new competitive edge at RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas: Vertex N and Vertex S+ with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology. The company also featured its suite of vertically integrated solution, including TrinaTracker, TrinaStorage and Trinahub. Particularly, the utility-scale battery system Trina Storage Elementa adopting TrinaCell is in the spotlight.

RE+2023 (PRNewswire)

Full portfolio of Vertex n-type family

Trina's n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology offers solutions for better efficiency, long-term reliability and lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar developers, EPCs and installers. The company displayed the full portfolio of its Vertex n-type family, including Vertex S+ and Vertex N, for application scenarios such as residential rooftop, C&I rooftop and utility-scale power plants.

Vertex S+ series modules offer high-powered yet compact solution dedicated to residential solar applications. The Vertex S+ uses 210mm rectangular n-type TOPCon cells and covers surface area just under 2 square meters(1,762mm*1,134mm).

Vertex N 610W series modules are highly compatible with trackers, with 13% increase in installation capacity for single-row tracker systems. The innovative and optimized module dimensions offer more feasibility to utility-scale or commercial and industrial (C&I) solar applications and improve utilization rate of 40HC container to 98.5%, reducing logistics and BOS costs for customers.

The Vertex N 700W module is electronically displayed at Trina Solar's booth. Following the mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules in August, Trina Solar becomes the first module maker to mass product TOPCon modules with power exceeding 700W.

The Vertex 670W series module is also on display. With a 210mm and PERC cell, the Vertex 670W series feature the four keys unlocking low LCOE, high efficiency, high power, high energy yield and high reliability.

The integrated smart energy solutions, more than modules

Along with its industry-leading module technology, Trina Solar's integrated smart energy solutions bring simplicity, innovation and effectiveness to solar project development. Combining modules, trackers and energy storage, this solution ensures integration, safety, and reliability in end-customers' system.

The Vanguard 1P adopts the 1P single-row design and includes technology advantages that guarantee higher reliability, more significant power generation, lower balance of system (BOS) costs and enhanced adaptability. The product has been subjected to extensive wind tunnel testing covering dynamic, static and aeroelastic simulations, demonstrating its high reliability to withstand extreme weather. The Vanguard 1P series is fully compatible with ultra-high power modules ranging from 400W to 700W+.

Trina Storage also showcased the utility-scale battery system, Elementa. The modular battery system, adopting self-developed Trinacell, with ultra-long lifecycle of over 12,000. Trina Storage launched its in-house EMS platform engineered for maximized control, efficiency and sustainability. E²MS is a comprehensive software and hardware solution that seamlessly integrates with grid scale battery storage systems to facilitate efficient control, monitoring and optimization of energy flows.

Trina Storage is ushering in rapid expansion with total ESS capacity reaching 12GWh by the end of 2023, and will increase to 25GWh by the end of Q2 2024.

One-stop partner portal-Trinahub officially launched in North America

Trinahub is officially launched during RE+. Trinahub is a new one-stop partner portal that connects Trina with customers and industry stakeholders to provide a better customer experience, improve channel relationships, and develop a partner digital marketing ecosystem with online resources. Click the following link to register and start your journey with us: hub.trinasolar.com.

Trina Solar will be exhibiting in Sands Level 2 at booth 2138 at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on September 11-14, 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd