Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Francisco Fraga to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that Francisco Fraga, 50, has been elected to its board of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. All director nominees were elected to the board of directors, which increased to 11 members.

"We are pleased to welcome Francisco to the Conagra Brands board," said Richard H. Lenny, chair, Conagra Brands. "Conagra and our shareholders will benefit from Francisco's breadth of experience managing large-scale information technology and cybersecurity initiatives across industries, including food and consumer packaged goods, as well as his proven track record as an executive leader. His global eCommerce expertise will also be an invaluable addition to our board."

Francisco Fraga said, "Conagra Brands is well positioned at the forefront of the food industry as it continues to modernize an extensive portfolio of iconic brands. I am excited to join the board and play a part in Conagra's success and look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members and the management team."

About Francisco Fraga

Francisco Fraga is the SVP and Chief Information Officer, U.S. Pharmaceutical, at McKesson Corporation, a diversified healthcare services leader. Prior to his time with McKesson, Mr. Fraga served as SVP and Chief Information & Technology Officer at Campbell Soup Company and in various information technology leadership roles including Vice President Global Chief Technology Officer and CIO Feminine Care at Procter & Gamble.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

