Mine Vision Systems Welcomes Two Technology Visionaries To Its Advisory Board

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mine Vision Systems (MVS) announced the appointment of Barry Henderson and Greg Mulholland to its advisory board. With their collective knowledge and guidance, the company has added two skillful perspectives to contribute to the company's product and growth strategy.

"Barry and Greg possess an undeniable level of experience as both visionaries and company leaders that deliver transformational technologies to entrenched and vital industries", said Mike Smocer, CEO of Mine Vision Systems. "While Maptek CEO, Barry led the company through an unprecedented growth period as the company became the industry leader in geological modeling, general mine planning software, and terrestrial laser scanning. As founder and CEO of global industry leader Citrine Informatics, Greg's vision has made the use of machine learning standard practice in the most innovative chemicals and materials companies in the world."

"I have experienced firsthand how challenging it can be to introduce technology that delivers ROI without unnecessary disruption to existing processes", said Barry Henderson. "I am excited to work with a team at MVS that understands the importance of domain knowledge and expertise in product design".

"The opportunities for data-driven approaches to improve mining decisions and increase autonomy in mining operations are enormous", said Greg Mulholland. "MVS's vision is huge and exciting. I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with them to help fulfill that vision."

