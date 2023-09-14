PSR Welcomes Most Diverse Class in its 157-Year History

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific School of Religion (PSR) is proud to announce that the incoming class for Fall 2023 is not only the largest in over six years but the most racially diverse in the school's 157-year history . These students come from 13 states and American Samoa, two foreign countries and represent 16 different denominations.

Combined with continuing students the new class brings PSR's enrollment to its highest in recent history. The student body is 17% larger than at the start of Fall 2022 semester and 54% larger than in Fall 2018. PSR has continued its upward enrollment and retention trajectory despite a 15+ year downward trend in seminary enrollment in the United States.

PSR has also seen yearly enrollment increases in our Master of Divinity (MDiv) program while MDiv enrollment across schools in the Association of Theological Schools (ATS) , PSR's accrediting body, has experienced year-over-year declines.

Many MDiv students cite PSR's stackable curriculum , which allows them to earn a certificate and an MA as they progress through their degree, along with distance learning options as a deciding factor in choosing PSR.

Our deep belief in radical inclusion, which includes a curriculum that incorporates both anti-racism and queer theory into every course, also sets us apart. This commitment to making theological education accessible and relevant to leaders from diverse backgrounds is reflected in an incoming student body that's 68% people of color and almost 50% LGBTQ+ identifying.

"Against a backdrop of rising Christian nationalism PSR stands as a beacon of hope for compassionate Christians," said VP of Enrollment and Marketing, Murry Evans . "The trajectory of our enrollment growth against the backdrop of national trends underscores the quality and relevance of a PSR education. We take pride in preparing fearless pastors, unafraid scholars, and compassionate change-makers, all committed to creating a world where all can thrive."

Founded in 1866, Pacific School of Religion (PSR) is a progressive Christian seminary, graduate school, and center for social justice committed to a radically inclusive Gospel. PSR partners with students of all backgrounds to deepen their spirituality and enhance their capacity to lead in transformative ways. PSR is accredited by both the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the Association of Theological Schools (ATS).



