GDIT Wins All Initial Task Orders on $4.5 Billion Department of the Air Force Security Support Services IDIQ Contract

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it swept all initial task orders on the $4.5 billion Department of the Air Force Security Support Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract. The value of these task orders cannot be disclosed due to program sensitivities.

The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery-indefinite quantity contract, initially awarded in February 2021, includes a five-year base period and a five-year option. Following multiple protests by a competitor, the Air Force notified GDIT in August 2023 that all protests were resolved.

Under the contract, which is expected to start on Nov. 15, GDIT will implement comprehensive security services including information, personnel and communications security as well as counterintelligence analysis and cybersecurity assessments.

"Protecting our operational and technological advantages from adversaries is critical to our national security," said Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior vice president for the defense division. "We are committed to this critical Air Force mission and have been planning for the program's success during this time. We look forward to executing on these task orders."

For more than 50 years, GDIT has supported the Air Force with critical programs, including those in support of global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, automation of security services, and advancement of digital engineering.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems, and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

