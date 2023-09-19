Geotab launches "Sustainability on Board" data intelligence series with Google Cloud

Video series to highlight leaders who are making an impact in sustainability outcomes through data driven decision making

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected vehicle technology and a member of the Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability program, launched its video series "Sustainability On Board-The Power Of Data Insights" that shares insights on the trajectory of sustainability outcomes. Featuring Michael Clark, Vice President, North America Regions at Google Cloud and Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab, the video series puts a spotlight on "management by measurement" as the demand for accountability and transparency in delivering on sustainability goals continues to grow.

Geotab Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Leaders are seeking pragmatic guidance from partners they can trust as their sustainability journey evolves to include improved reporting, regulatory requirements and greater board oversight," said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab. "Geotab is supporting customers across the globe to improve their business performance and deliver better outcomes for the planet with quality data insights. We are particularly excited with the potential of generative AI and large language models, where we are seeing faster speed to insight and greater transparency, which hinges on quality data inputs."

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions and is using data and insights to effectively plan, manage and measure the impact of fleet electrification and sustainable transportation, and Google Cloud's sustainable infrastructure creates a multiplier effect. Together, Geotab and Google Cloud have created a sophisticated solution focused on the climate and ESG ambitions of our mutual customers.

"Users of Geotab's climate-focused solutions will benefit from new capabilities, powered by Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities," said Michael Clark, Vice President, North America Regions at Google Cloud. "By building with Google Cloud's powerful models, Geotab can enable its customers to activate more sustainable transportation operations and address ESG goals that were not otherwise attainable."

For fleet operations, the availability of dependable data sources for decision-making and reporting is essential to meeting sustainability goals and ESG reporting requirements. There is more to be accomplished, a survey conducted by Geotab among fleet managers reveals that 73% of respondents rely on fleet management solutions and telematics data to monitor and enhance fleet sustainability, yet only 24% utilize telematics data to facilitate regulatory reporting. Against the backdrop of mounting regulatory and public pressure for accelerated carbon reduction, harnessing data insights for decision making and measuring success has become even more critical.

To hear more on how data-driven decision making is improving sustainability outcomes for business and the planet, watch the video here.

Geotab was also honored to receive the Google Cloud Cross Customer Award - Communications and Service Providers Industry, announced earlier this week. For more, visit this link.

Google Cloud is leading the transition to a more sustainable future through information and innovation, and is uniquely positioned to empower individuals, organizations and governments with the data and tools they need to drive positive action for our planet. That means using their products and platforms to help people make more sustainable choices, and working together with partners to help reduce emissions and advance transformative technology for a carbon-free future. It also means using their deep legacy in research and the breakthroughs they're making in AI to accelerate innovation that can tackle climate change.

To learn more about Google's sustainability efforts, visit https://sustainability.google/ .

To learn more about Geotab's sustainable fleet solutions, visit https://www.geotab.com/sustainability-journey/ .

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.8 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geotab Inc.