GLOSSLAB, MEMBERSHIP-BASED NAIL STUDIOS, TO EXPAND WITH 45 SOUTH FLORIDA FRANCHISES

GLOSSLAB , the membership based nail studio operator, will open 45 franchise locations in partnership with Joshua Coba, the co-founder of European Wax Center. Coba has secured the area representative rights to South Florida. Of the 45 locations, 3 are open and 7 are already under construction and scheduled to open early 2024.

Coba, who is also overseeing GLOSSLAB's franchise development nationwide and the expansion of their proprietary product line, has a track record of transforming beauty and wellness businesses. This latest partnership underscores his dedication to innovation and growth within the industry. Along with GLOSSLAB, his portfolio includes several successful ventures, which has solidified his position as a prominent figure in the beauty and wellness sector.

Coba expressed his enthusiasm about this expansion, stating, "With this acquisition, we aim to bring GLOSSLAB's renowned services to even more people, while maintaining the high-quality standards the brand is known for. South Florida was the perfect region to grow the brand in this manner."

"Coba has proved to be a wonderful partner for us thus far, and we look forward to continuing our South Florida expansion of the brand with him by our side," says Rachel Apfel Glass, founder of GLOSSLAB.

GLOSSLAB has become a must-go destination for top names including: The Chainsmokers, Demi Moore, Lil Yachty, Lucy Liu, Jennifer Garner, Kate Bock, Minka Kelly, Neil Patrick Harris and PK Subban. GLOSSLAB has a line of self care products including: polishes, treatments, hand + foot creams, mani/pedi kits, oils and more.

GLOSSLAB, a hygiene-first, membership-based nail studio operator, currently has locations in NY, NJ, CT, Washington D.C., MD, TX and FL. Rachel Apfel Glass founded GLOSSLAB in 2018 with a mission to modernize the nail studio experience with its hygiene-first, membership-based concept. After giving birth to her second daughter, Glass made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership. In addition to focusing on the client experience, Glass believed it was equally important to provide employees with a safe working environment, fair wages, and a true career path. GLOSSLAB prides itself on being totally water free, as water is a breeding ground for germs. Hygiene is GLOSSLAB's guarantee, with strict measures in place long before COVID-19 guidelines were developed. The future-forward studio features technology-enhanced services (online booking, cashless payment, contactless check-in and check-out) and performance-based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class long-lasting vegan polish, gel, and non-toxic polishes. In addition to their in-person manicure and pedicure offerings, the brand launched a line of self-care must-haves including a full line of proprietary polishes, at-home mani and pedi kits, nail treatments, hand creams and foot creams and more - to bring the GLOSSLAB experience into homes everywhere.

