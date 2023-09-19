INRY Partners with ServiceNow to Launch the Election Worker Management Solution Built on the Now Platform to Streamline the Election Worker Experience

INRY Partners with ServiceNow to Launch the Election Worker Management Solution Built on the Now Platform to Streamline the Election Worker Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INRY, a leading top 10 ServiceNow elite partner, developed an Election Worker Management (EWM) solution to streamline the election process. Built on the Now platform, EWM simplifies the election process by automating election worker recruitment, onboarding, training, and offboarding processes. It replaces time-consuming manual and paper-based methods by integrating payroll setup and importing election worker hours through timecard data processing, storing and organizing past worker data for future hiring needs, and providing training modules and credentialing based on past roles and experiences.

Join INRY, ServiceNow, and Clark County for a session on the Election Worker Management Solution (PRNewswire)

Join ServiceNow and INRY in conversation with Clark County, Nevada, in a webinar at 11:00 AM Central Time on 21 September 2023 as they discuss how the INRY ATS solution and the ServiceNow HRSD (Human Resources Service Delivery) helped them lower the cost, complexity, and processing time associated with election worker engagement. Register Now

The Election Worker Management solution promises an elevated experience for all election workers and stakeholders involved, offering increased speed, scalability, reliability, and compliance with the assurance of ServiceNow's platform capabilities. Moreover, the solution delivers real-time analytical reports and dashboards, giving election management teams valuable insights for better decision-making.

"One of our County customers was looking to invest in modern tools to streamline their election process. They chose ServiceNow as a modern, efficient, and secure platform for teams and workers in the public sector. INRY's Election Worker Management built on ServiceNow is a game-changer for any government organization aiming to modernize its election management experience," said JD Sillion, Chief Revenue Officer at INRY.

Click Here to know more about Our Election Worker Management Solution.

About INRY

INRY is an Elite Partner offering complete lifecycle transformations built on the ServiceNow platform, from implementations to support, training, and everything in between. We help customers use ServiceNow to design the future state of their business and make it real by creating new and exponential technologies. Over the past decade, we have helped organizations across many industries leverage ServiceNow's potential to elevate experiences across their entire business. For more information, please visit www.inry.com

Contact:

Sangeetha Jayaprakash

Marketing@inry.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213555/INRY_Servicenow_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213554/INRY_ServiceNow.jpg

INRY | ServiceNow (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INRY