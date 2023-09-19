Kiril Domuschiev Unveils New Initiative and Commitments to Action at Clinton Global Initiative New York Conference

Domuschiev Impact will lead philanthropic and sustainability efforts, including $5 million to develop a new Global Anti-Malaria Center.

NEW YORK AND SOFIA, Bulgaria, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiril Domuschiev, President and CEO of Huvepharma, announced a $5 million plan to ensure low-cost and broad access to life-saving anti-malarial medications in the most endemic countries.

Domuschiev Impact invests in science, innovation, and people. Leading philanthropic and sustainability efforts within the family’s many companies, Domuschiev Impact is designed to impact global change by bringing partners across sectors to realize a more sustainable world. (PRNewswire)

Domuschiev Impact is committed to bold action and inspiring others as the world contends with unprecedented challenges.

Domuschiev Impact, unveiled at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) conference in New York, plans to develop a new Global Anti-Malaria Center focused on bringing a truly competitive, no-profit-no-loss treatment for malaria to market. Domuschiev Impact will build upon groundbreaking research funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"The general objective of this new center is to inspire innovation, rally funder support, and motivate researchers," explained Kiril.

"Marketplace instability and lack of access could endanger millions more lives. Huvepharma has spent significant resources – including research and capital investments – to develop low-cost treatments. This new center enables us to approach a more thorough economic evaluation to research and development," further detailed Nicola De Risi, CEO of Huvepharma Italia, who joined Mr. Domuschiev at CGI.

In addition to the commitments announced Tuesday, Domuschiev Impact is working with the Clinton Global Initiative and other partners to invest in training small, co-op farmers in Africa to expand healthy, sustainable animal protein production.

Over five years, Domuschiev Impact will provide small, co-op farmers with experts in livestock management, nutrition, veterinary services, and critical animal health products through the family's pharmaceutical company, Huvepharma. Combined, these goods and services will help ensure farmers are set up for long-term success, creating a more food-secure environment and a new generation of prosperity in some of the world's most challenging places.

"We are committed to the health and vitality of the global community, especially in parts of the world that are still developing," Kiril continued.

Echoing previous statements at CGI's first-ever meeting in Bulgaria earlier this year, Kiril also encouraged attendees and their organizations to take on ambitious projects to tackle the world's toughest problems. "We believe that health, access, and sustainability result from businesses focused on making the communities we serve stronger, healthier, and more secure."

