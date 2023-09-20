Aadi Bioscience Announces Poster Presentations at 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for patients with mTOR pathway alterations, today announced that four abstracts have been selected for presentation at the upcoming 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 11-15, 2023 in Boston, MA.

The presentations include four posters: a Trials-in-Progress (TiP) update from the PRECISION1 trial in TSC1/2 alterations, two real-world clinical genomic analyses, and one preclinical study of nab-sirolimus combinations in breast cancer xenograft models.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: "Evaluation of nab-sirolimus in combination with PI3K pathway inhibitors to overcome PI3K/mTOR resistance in PI3K-mutant breast cancer cell lines"

Poster Number: A117

Session Title: Poster Session A

Date/Time: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 12:30 pm-4:00 pm

Authors: Sean Wallace, PhD, Khine Nyein Myint, PhD, Shihe Hou, PhD, Maria Zalath, BA, Andrew Kwon, PhD, Brian McMorran, PhD, Igor Vivanco, PhD

Title: "Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-label Basket Trial of nab-Sirolimus for Malignant Solid Tumors Harboring Pathogenic Inactivating Alterations in TSC1 and TSC2 (PRECISION1)"

Poster Number: LB_B12

Session Title: Poster Session B

Date/Time: Friday, October 13, 2023, 12:30 pm-4:00 pm

Authors: Candace Haddox, MD; Gopa Iyer, MD; Michael J. Demeure, MD; Li Ding, MS, MA; Anita N. Schmid, PhD; Willis H. Navarro, MD; David J. Kwiatkowski, MD, PhD; Jordi Rodon Ahnert, MD, PhD

Title: "Real-world (RW) characterization and frequency of TSC1 and/or TSC2 alterations collected from tumor tissue and liquid biopsies from the Tempus genomic database in patients with advanced cancer"

Poster Number: B003

Session Title: Poster Session B

Date/Time: Friday, October 13, 2023, 12:30 pm-4:00 pm

Authors: David J. Kwiatkowski, MD, PhD, Norma A. Palma, PhD, Willis H. Navarro, MD, Gopa Iyer, MD

Title: "Inactivating TSC1 and TSC2 alterations, co-mutations, and genomic instability in advanced cancers: Analysis of a real-world (RW) patient (pt) population using the Foundation Medicine genomic database"

Poster Number: C019

Session Title: Poster Session C

Date/Time: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 12:30 pm-4:00 pm

Authors: David J. Kwiatkowski, MD, PhD, Norma A. Palma, PhD, Willis H. Navarro, MD, Gopa Iyer, MD

More information can be found on the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics meeting website.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval in November 2021, and in February 2022 commenced commercialization of FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi is conducting the PRECISION1 trial, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-directed study in patients with mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on Aadi's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

