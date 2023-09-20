THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING TO LIGHT UP IN HOGWARTS HOUSE COLORS ON SEPTEMBER 27TH TO MARK THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FIRST HARRY POTTER BOOK IN THE U.S.

FREE BOOKS AND BUTTERBEER ON THE 86TH FLOOR OBSERVATION DECK

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been 25 years since Scholastic published J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in the U.S., the first of seven in the bestselling book series of all time. To mark this milestone anniversary, at sunset on Wednesday, September 27th, The Empire State Building's world-famous Tower Lights will shine in Hogwarts House colors of Gryffindor red, Slytherin green, Hufflepuff yellow, and Ravenclaw blue. Viewers outside of New York City can watch the Empire State Building live cam.

On September 27th, Scholastic, in collaboration with the Empire State Building and Wizarding World franchise partners, will host a magical pop-up cart on the 86th Floor Observation Deck featuring free copies of the anniversary edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and bottled Butterbeer (courtesy of Harry Potter New York), to be given away to guests who purchase tickets to the 86th floor Observatory from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST. (PRNewswire)

All Muggles Invited! On September 27th, Scholastic, in collaboration with the Empire State Building and Wizarding World franchise partners, will host a magical pop-up cart on the 86th Floor Observation Deck featuring free copies of the anniversary edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and bottled Butterbeer (courtesy of Harry Potter New York), to be given away to guests who purchase tickets to the 86th floor Observatory from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST* (Press preview begins at 1:00 PM EST). Guests are encouraged to dress up in their Hogwarts House attire, enjoy the iconic view, and tag photos with #HarryPotter25 for the chance to be featured on the Empire State Building, Scholastic, and Wizarding World social channels. More information about the Empire State Building and tickets can be found online.

Relevant hi-res imagery can be downloaded HERE.

To celebrate the book series that has created a generation of readers, Scholastic, the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, recently announced highlights of its Harry Potter 25th anniversary campaign. Harry Potter's incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture with 600 million books sold worldwide, eight blockbuster films, a multi-award-winning stage play, theme parks, and many more. Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced that the Harry Potter stories would be adapted to a new TV series on MAX. This new adaptation will be authentic to the original books. For more on the impact of Harry Potter, check out "25 Harry Potter Facts or visit the Scholastic Harry Potter mediaroom.

To be informed about every Empire State Building lighting, text CONNECT to 274-16 for real time updates.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List. Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, X, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

Harry Potter New York is the world's only official Harry Potter flagship store based in the heart of New York's flatiron district. Housing hundreds of magical products, including a number of New York exclusives, as well as photo opportunities and interactive experiences, Harry Potter New York is a must-visit for Wizarding World fans. The store is also home to New York's only Butterbeer Bar serving the wizard's drink of choice, Butterbeer ice cream and a range of magical sweet treats. Harry Potter New York is part of an expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences that include Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo and Platform 9 ¾ retail shops. For more information, visit www.harrypotterstore.com.

*Available while supplies last

