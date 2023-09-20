FMC Corporation announces dates for third quarter 2023 earnings release and webcast conference call

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today it will release its third quarter 2023 earnings on Monday, October 30, 2023, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website https://investors.fmc.com.

The company will host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET that is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Conference Call Details:

Internet broadcast: https://investors.fmc.com

Dial-in telephone pre-registration link available by clicking:

FMC 3Q 2023 Earnings Call or visiting https://investors.fmc.com/events-and-presentations/

A replay of the call will be available via the internet and telephone from 11:00 a.m. ET on October 31, 2023, until November 21, 2023.

Internet replay: https://investors.fmc.com

US Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403

US Local: 1-929-458-6194

Replay Access Code: 203474

About FMC



FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

