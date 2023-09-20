Gen AI Startup, SoSha, Launches New Partnership with PR Newswire to Power Organic Social Media Engagement on Press Releases

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoSha announced the first-of-its kind collaboration with PR Newswire in the launch of SocialBoost , a game-changing social media amplification tool designed to boost the organic reach and sharing of press releases.

The partnership between SoSha and PR Newswire is set to transform the way we share press releases on social media. (PRNewswire)

"We welcome this partnership with PR Newswire, the industry leader in press release distribution, as an opportunity to roll out a powerful social sharing solution carefully designed to meet the specific needs of public relations professionals,'', said Tudor Mihailescu, the cofounder and CEO of SoSha (previously SpeechifAI ) - a Software as a Service (SaaS), AI-augmented social media sharing startup.

Social media has become the most used marketing channel for companies across all industries. However, according to a GDS survey , senior marketing executives report that getting content seen in a saturated environment is among their top challenges. With SocialBoost, PR Newswire customers can now more easily break through the online noise by leveraging the social clout of their trusted communities (employees, customers, readers) in organic social media amplification campaigns around their press release content.

The new offering, available to all PR Newswire US customers since September 13th , allows organizations to create a social share toolkit with suggested social media copy embedded in the format of their press release as a way of empowering readers to effortlessly share their news across major social networks, with potential to drive up to 100x higher social engagement.

"PR Newswire is committed to continuously delivering market-leading solutions to our clients," said Nicole Guillot, Cision's COO and President of PR Newswire. "Through our strategic partnership with SoSha we're providing PRN customers with a uniquely differentiated social amplification solution that will ensure our clients' message is seen and accurately tracked across all available channels. With SocialBoost, PR Newswire and SoSha empower organizations and companies to amplify their news by making social sharing easy and engaging for their audience."

"SocialBoost is a game changer for the news release," emphasized Danny Selnick, a SoSha advisor and 35-year veteran of the newswire industry. "This innovative technology is a must-have for communicators who understand the need for and the power of social media engagement, and SocialBoost makes it amazingly easy to do and with results to show."

PR Newswire customers are already providing positive reviews. One Fortune 50 customer reported increased social sharing on their press releases by 1900% and press release visits by 30% when using SocialBoost.

"We've been seeing a growing trend where marketers are looking to diversify sources of online traffic away from paid ads. Providing measurable analytics and an effective way to increase content engagement through Generative AI is a compelling argument that organic social is a reliable alternative," explained Mihailescu.

SoSha is heralding the strategic partnership with PR Newswire as a further catalyst for their accelerated growth into a leading provider of SaaS services for AI-augmented social media amplification at the intersection of embeddable social sharing and employee/social advocacy. Launched four years ago, SoSha's mission is to bridge the worlds of social media and Generative AI as a reflection of the founders' unique background.

About SoSha

SoSha is an NYC-based startup developing AI-augmented social media sharing technology. Their platform combines embeddable social share toolkits, advanced analytics, and Generative AI content creation to help marketers run organic social media amplification campaigns as a reliable and effective alternative to digital advertising solutions. Since launching in September 2019, SoSha has enabled more than 500 companies and organizations to drive organic engagement worth an estimated $40 million in marketing value through more than 700,000 user generated social media posts about press releases, events, job applications, fundraising and petition campaigns and other digital marketing use cases.

Tudor Mihailescu, SoSha Cofounder and CEO is a Forbes Europe 30 under 30 alumnus with a background in social networking and a PhD in language analysis. Valentin Kassarnig, SoSha's cofounder and CTO, is a software engineer and AI researcher who pioneered Generative AI algorithms for speechwriting way back in 2016 with a project that was among the first to capture the general public's imagination about the promises of this new technology in the language generation space.

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

SoSha cofounders, Valentin Kassarnig (right) and Tudor Mihailescu (left). (PRNewswire)

Image shows how SocialBoost widget displays on a press release webpage. (PRNewswire)

