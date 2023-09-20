Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: A Look at the Most Common Online Scams in 2023

Scams, phishing and other forms of human manipulation make up over 75% of all digital threats.

New AI-Powered Scam Detector Norton Genie Expands to Android.

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), today released its latest Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report, which gives an in-depth look at the most recent scams, including those surrounding online retailers, sextortion, tech support, crypto, business emails and more.

Pulse Report Cyber Safety Threats by the Numbers (PRNewswire)

With the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) such as ChatGPT, cybercriminals now have added support in creating sophisticated scams which has led to a surge in prevalence. What's more, according to data from Gen, 75% of all cyberthreats on desktop are now scams. Norton experts identified some of the most prominent online scams people are facing today, including:

E-Shop Scams : Scammers create fake online stores, offering products at unbeatable prices. Once a purchase is made, the product is never delivered, and the website disappears.

Sextortion Scams: Cybercriminals threaten to release private or compromising information unless a ransom is paid. These scams often begin with phishing emails and exploit human emotions like fear and shame.

Tech Support Scams : Fraudsters pose as tech support agents from reputable companies. They deceive victims into granting remote access to their computers, leading to data theft or ransom demands.

"We've found scammers are leaning on old methods to lure victims, but they now have a more sophisticated arsenal at their disposal to make these schemes more realistic," said Luis Corrons, Security Evangelist for Norton. "Leveraging AI, criminals are creating scams that are not only more credible but alarmingly real, making scams more convincing and harder to detect, which is why it's so important that consumers know what to be aware of. In addition to giving people the know-how, we want them to have the latest security tools they need to be safer. We recently released Norton Genie, a free AI-powered scam detection tool, to help people in the fight against scams and make it easier to navigate today's threats. You can even ask Genie follow up questions so that over time you can become better at spotting scams with the naked eye too."

Norton recommends a variety of tips to help protect against scams, depending on the type. These practices include:

Verify before you buy: Check the retail website's authenticity through reviews and ratings.

Double-check who you're talking to when you receive unknown calls: If contacted by "tech support," for example, verify their identity by contacting the company directly through official channels.

Add security layers to purchases: Use multi-step verification before making any financial transactions and only use secure payment methods, such as credit cards, which offer fraud protection.

Be careful what you share: Regardless of where or with whom, always think twice before you share personally identifiable information online.

AI for Good: Norton Genie Provides Free Scam Protection for iOS and Android

While cybercriminals are using AI to help improve their scams, Norton is tapping into the technology to help consumers protect themselves against them. The newly launched Norton Genie is an AI-powered tool that detects text, social media and email scams. While consumers are inundated with scam messages every day, Genie helps people determine if the messages they see are potentially dangerous. Genie takes the topic a step further by answering follow-up questions like "How do you know it's a scam?" and "What should I do next?" to help empower people with the knowledge they need.

Norton Genie early access in English launched in August for iOS and is now also available on Android. Visit genie.norton.com to learn more and download today.

Threats by the Numbers

The latest Pulse Report reveals Norton blocked over 1.5 billion threats in the first half of 2023. Scams make up the majority of these threats.

From January 1 through June 30, 2023, Norton blocked:

117.8 million phishing attempts

88.9 million desktop threats

680K mobile threats

Norton AntiTrack blocked over 2.6 billion trackers and fingerprinting attempts

For more information and Cyber Safety guidance, visit the Norton Internet Security Center.

About Norton

Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at Norton.com. www.norton.com.

Brittany Posey-Thomas Courtney Rowles Gen Edelman for Gen Brittany.Posey@GenDigital.com Courtney.Rowles@edelman.com

Norton is a leading Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.