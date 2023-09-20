Schlotzsky's The Original® Inspires Release of New Sandwich-Themed Home Décor Collection

The '70s Style Schlotzsky's Sandwich Studio Line is available for a limited-time to celebrate the legacy of the iconic sandwich line-up

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to groove back to the '70s, sandwich style. Schlotzsky's, the pioneer of The Original® sandwich that guests have been devouring since 1971, is now venturing into the world of home décor with the launch of the Sandwich Studio Line. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Original sandwich and its mouthwatering ingredients, this collection embraces the vibrant energy of the '70s, offering a blast from the past for sandwich lovers and interior design enthusiasts.

The Original®, the very first menu item by Schlotzsky's, featuring ham, Genoa and Cotto salami, tomato, lettuce, onion, three cheeses, olives, mustard, and signature sauce on a sourdough bun baked from scratch each day, has left a mark on the world of sandwiches, and now its legacy will transcend beyond the restaurant and into your home. Picture styling your living space into a cozy haven of '70s inspired sandwich core aesthetic with retro wallpaper, pop art patterned sandwich rug, bun-inspired pod chair and crocheted blanket representing the 13 ingredients of the iconic sandwich.

"At Schlotzsky's, we take pride in the passion our guests have for our timeless sandwich – The Original®. Fans will go to great lengths to satisfy their cravings for the sandwich, it's remarkable," said William Armstrong, Schlotzsky's Chief Brand Officer. "The Sandwich Studio Line celebrates and honors the Original's legacy and the joy it has brought to millions since 1971."

The Schlotzsky's Sandwich Studio Line is now available for purchase starting today on schlotzskys.studio, while supplies last. The prices for these timeless décor pieces range from $8 to $500, for anyone who wishes to infuse their home with a touch of retro sandwich chic. The full collection includes:

Still craving more of The Original®? Schlotzsky's Rewards Members who buy any Original sandwich from now to October 31 will receive a Reward through the Schlotzsky's App for 25% off any Original Sandwich to use within the next 7 days, once per day.* Plus, if you buy $25 in Schlotzsky's gift cards from now to October 1, receive a Reward for a free small Original sandwich.**

*Offer exclusive to Schlotzsky's Rewards Members from 8/29/23 – 10/31/23. Must purchase an Original Sandwich at regular price to receive the "True Originals Pass" 25% Off Any Original for a Week Reward. Reward activates on day of triggering purchase and lasts for 7 days - single use per day. Original Sandwiches include The Original, The Deluxe Original, The Turkey Original, The Ham & Cheese Original, and The Cheese Original. Reward excludes taxes and fees, add ons, and extras including gluten free option. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

**From 8/29- 10/1/23 purchase of $25 in Gift Cards or eGift Cards in one transaction and earn one (1) free small "Original" Sandwich Reward Code. Reward Codes will be emailed after completing the qualifying order. Free small "Original" Sandwich Reward (including The Original, Deluxe Original, Turkey Original, Ham & Cheese Original and Cheese Original, excluding add-ons and substitutions, including gluent free option) is valid at participating Schlotzsky's locations and must be unlocked in the Schlotzsky's Rewards Program before 10/15/23 (expires 14 days after being unlocked.) Reward is single use and not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

