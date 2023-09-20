Top Social Responsibility Programs Recognized by American Staffing Association

Awards Highlight Staffing Industry's Partnerships with Local Communities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The staffing and recruiting industry's top social responsibility programs were recognized as winners of American Staffing Association's Care Awards, the association announced today.

The winners will be recognized during a ceremony at Staffing World®, the ASA annual convention and expo, which will be held Oct. 3–5 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC.

"All across the country, staffing and recruiting companies are giving back to people, communities, and causes in ways that are changing lives and improving society," said Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer at ASA. "Through their innovative and compassionate programs, our Care Award honorees exemplify some of the best examples of the positive societal impact that businesses can make when they embrace social responsibility as a key priority and company value."

2023 ASA Care Award Honorees

Staffing Agencies With More Than $100 Million in Annual Sales

Winners

LaSalle Network, "Community Champions"

Medix Staffing Solutions, "Talentomorrow Foundation"

Staffing Agencies With $25 Million-$100 Million in Annual Sales

Winners

Workbox Staffing, "GiveServeConnect"

Honorable Mention

Conexus MedStaff LLC, "Conexus Connects"

L.K. Jordan & Associates, "Jeans for Means"

Queen Consulting Group, A Talent Group Company, "Queen Cares"

Staffing Agencies With $7.5 Million-$25 Million in Annual Sales

Winners

Award Staffing, "Highlighting What Matters"

Honorable Mention

vChief, "Pro Bono Services Program"

Staffing Agencies With Less Than $7.5 Million in Annual Sales

Winner

PPL Events, "Community Outreach Program"

Honorable Mention

Chisholm Consulting LLC, "5% Give Back Program"

Qwalifize Staffing & Consulting, "Job Readiness and Success Program"

Associate Member

Winners

Avionté, "Avionté Hope Foundation"

Bullhorn, "Bullhorn IMPACT"

