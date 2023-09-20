Vonage Positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). This recognition positions Vonage in the Leaders Quadrant for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage) (PRNewswire)

"This is a transformative time for cloud communications and how businesses use this technology," said Rory Read, Vonage CEO and SVP, Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform for Ericsson. "Consumers now expect flexible, intelligent communication between them and the brands they engage with. The ability to communicate from anywhere, on any channel, is a key differentiator and represents the next level of communication between businesses and their customers, and that is what CPaaS - or Communications APIs - provides."

Read continued, "Vonage's CPaaS capabilities and strong developer resources enable businesses to embed communications into applications, systems and workflows so customers can engage with businesses on their terms, for deeper engagement and a better overall customer experience. And as we look to the future of business communications, we are focused on building a global network platform and exposing network capabilities as APIs, unlocking the power of the 5G network, and putting it at the fingertips of developers to create new, innovative use cases for enterprises and the customers they serve. We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner CPaaS Magic Quadrant for our platform today, and our vision for tomorrow."

In this CPaaS Magic Quadrant, Gartner recognizes vendors based on Completeness of Vision Evaluation Criteria which includes innovation, market understanding, and a vertical/industry strategy.

Programmable components for the Vonage Communications Platform, such as Vonage AI Acceleration Suite, help improve business productivity, customer experiences and enhance customer engagement with a simplified approach to build new applications. With Vonage AI Studio, VCP empowers developers and non-developers to communicate with customers across channels with AI powered conversational workflows.

Vonage is one of only two vendors recognized in all three Magic Quadrant reports – CPaaS, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) in the cloud communications space. Vonage CPaaS is part of the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), which also includes UCaaS, CCaaS and Conversational Commerce applications.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service, By Lisa Unden-Farboud, etc., 18 September 2023

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, By Rafael Benitez etc., 28 November 2022

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, By Drew Kraus, etc., 7 August 2023

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vonage