AVALON SPIRITS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TSS BRANDS, THE OWNERS OF WHISKEY ROW BOURBON

Avalon, a distilled spirits marketing and sales company, formed by John Glover , a spirits industry veteran and former Castle Brands executive, will seek additional opportunities in the spirits industry.

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Spirits Corporation, a newly formed distilled spirits marketing and sales company, has announced the acquisition of TSS Brands, the owners of Whiskey Row Bourbon.

The goal of Avalon is to acquire and build an elite portfolio of super premium spirits brands both fully owned and with appropriate partners. It was started by John Glover, a spirits industry veteran, who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Castle Brands (NYSE Amex: ROX) until it was acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2019. Under Mr. Glover's leadership, Castle developed Jefferson's Bourbon, the super-premium award winning Bourbon. Avalon's first brand is Whiskey Row, the brainchild of Steve Thompson, a legendary whiskey executive and member of the Bourbon Hall of Fame.

"The acquisition of Whiskey Row will allow Avalon to start operations with a super-premium brand conceived and developed by one of the foremost experts in the bourbon industry", said Mr. Glover. "The brand pays tribute to the iconic district in Louisville Kentucky, where the modern bourbon business began. Our vision is to offer unique, delicious expressions of bourbon and other whiskey by bringing together the best of craft distillation, careful maturation and selective blending of complementary distillates."

"We strongly believe that the time is ripe for a company like Avalon. We have assembled an outstanding group of investors with both the expertise and resources to establish and build a world class company," said Richard Lampen, former CEO of Castle Brands and current director of Avalon. "In addition, John Glover and the rest of our management team have proven skills in partnering with outstanding brand owners and successfully creating attractive, profitable products that will stand the test of time."

Whiskey Row is now available in select markets in the US and will be progressively rolled out in the US and to major whiskey markets in Europe and the rest of the world.

About Whiskey Row Bourbon Whiskey

Whiskey Row is named after the section of Main Street in Louisville Kentucky where the modern bourbon business was born. Distillers and Blenders on Whiskey Row brought in whiskey shipped up and down the Ohio River to Louisville and aged and bottled it and shipped it to cities all over the US. Whiskey Row ™ is a tribute to the pioneering spirit of those early entrepreneurs.

About Avalon Spirits

Avalon is a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium spirits brands.

