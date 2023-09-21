BLACK BEAR SPORTS GROUP SELECTS BOND SPORTS TO POWER ALL FACILITIES AND PROGRAMMING

Fast-Growing Bond Sports Chosen as the Facility Management Software Platform for Nation's Largest Ice Rink Owner & Operator

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Sports , the leading facility management software for the recreational sports and fitness industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Black Bear Sports Group, the largest owner and operator of ice rinks in the United States. As part of this five-year partnership, Bond Sports software will power Black Bear's 36 facilities, 34 youth hockey clubs and 4 hockey leagues.

"We are so fortunate to have found Bond Sports. including Marc, Matt and their team," said Murry N. Gunty, Founder and CEO of Black Bear Sports Group. "The youth hockey industry is marred with old technology, none of which can handle enterprise reporting which is so vital for us to bring best in class products and services to our customers. Bond, with its customer-first mindset, has helped us to revolutionize and simplify our front-end rink-level registration and P.O.S. system, as well as our back-end scheduling and reporting systems so we can focus on what matters – our skaters in our rinks. I believe that Bond will be such a game-changer in our business that they will be the only software used in ice rinks (and possibly all youth sports venues) in a matter of a few short years."

The partnership makes Bond Sports the end-to-end management platform for all of Black Bear's business lines, including programming and club registration, facility rentals, and membership management. Bond Sports will also build Black Bear's websites and power its facility calendars and online payments. "Black Bear is the largest owner and operator of ice rinks in the United States, and it continues to invest in creating better consumer experiences," said Marc Rothschild, Co-Founder and President of Bond Sports. "Murry and his extended team have been fantastic partners, and we look forward to helping fuel Black Bear's incredible growth."

Bond Sports aims to drive greater profitability for its recreational sports and fitness facility customers by 1) improving online registration experiences for consumers, 2) delivering a more intuitive administrative interface that staff can easily learn and use; and 3) offering enterprise-level financial reporting and analytics.

"While the recreational sports and fitness industries continue to grow rapidly, they have not had the software to easily manage and understand the key drivers of their business," said Matt Minoff, Co-founder and CEO of Bond Sports. "Bond Sports is the first software platform that helps owners and operators unify their business on one holistic platform across all of their locations and business lines."

About Bond Sports

Bond Sports is the leading software solution serving the recreational sports and fitness market. We help anyone that owns or operates a place to play sports better manage their courts, fields, ice, pools, gyms, or other spaces. This includes the tools to manage their calendar, rentals/events, program management and registrations, memberships, point of sale systems and their financial reporting and analytics. Our name is derived from our belief that sports can create lifelong bonds between people and communities. By providing facilities with a comprehensive facility management platform, Bond Sports helps to grow our facility partner's business and increase access for participants.

About Black Bear Sports Group : Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. is a privately held company formed by Murry Gunty and Blackstreet Capital Holdings, LLC in 2015 that seeks investments in sports and entertainment facilities, teams, and youth sports events. Black Bear arenas are clean, professionally managed, and offer world-class recreational programs. Black Bear focuses on ice arenas in metropolitan areas with compelling demographics, markets with a National Hockey League club presence, and arenas with existing youth hockey clubs. Black Bear not only features the ability to acquire healthy and stable arenas but also the expertise required to turn around mismanaged or underperforming facilities. The largest owner/operator of ice arenas in the U.S., Black Bear's footprint totals 36 facilities across the United States with 68 sheets of indoor ice, four indoor turf fields, 34 youth hockey clubs, four hockey leagues ( Atlantic Hockey Federation, Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, Tier 1 Hockey Federation, National Girls Hockey League ), a tournament business ( Defender Hockey Tournaments ), seven Junior "A" hockey franchises with membership in the United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, USPHL NCDC, USPHL Premier and Elite, and the Eastern Hockey League, and Foundry Adult Hockey , the largest adult hockey organization in the USA.

View original content:

SOURCE Bond Sports