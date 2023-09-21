Evry Health Selects First Dollar to Power Its Rewards Program for Improved Utilization

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evry Health, a tech-savvy employer health insurance company, today announced that it has selected First Dollar as its platform technology partner to power its health rewards program. Launched earlier this year, the rewards program provides funds for healthy goods and services, like baby care, to Evry members who demonstrate healthy behaviors, like visiting the doctor. During the vendor selection process, First Dollar's technology and vast network of merchants stood out to the Evry Health team.

"Offering—and using—benefits should feel effortless," said Jason Bornhorst , First Dollar CEO.

"Working closely with the First Dollar team has been a pleasure," said Chris Gay, Evry CEO. "Their expertise in health benefits, dedication to our success, and commitment to innovation have greatly improved our member experience, and we're excited about the continued growth of our partnership."

Traditional health rewards programs are run on a closed-loop network. This approach limits the number of vendors, excludes many small businesses, and creates member barriers to accessing their earned funds. Because First Dollar runs its directed spend technology on an open-loop network, Evry members can use their health rewards card anywhere a Mastercard is accepted.

"We're making healthcare simple and accessible," said Jay Startz, Evry Health COO. "Being able to choose where you use your health rewards card, whether it's a national chain or a corner bodega, is a great example of how we're increasing access to healthcare through simplicity."

Members are eligible for health reward funds upon achieving desired health events, like completing a smoking cessation program or attending their annual physical. Leveraging First Dollar's directed-spend technology, Evry identifies eligible purchase categories and restricts unwanted items like tobacco and alcohol. For Evry's rewards program, eligible purchases include baby care, exercise equipment, eye care, healthy foods, personal care, pharmacy items, etc. First Dollar's single card and app experience also allows members to receive all their reward funds on the same card—instead of juggling a new card for each reward received.

First Dollar's documented APIs and UI widgets enable Evry to build, design, and maintain the user experience at their discretion and with a reduced engineering lift. And thanks to First Dollar's novel health wallet approach for powering every health spending benefit, this partnership also opens up the possibility of Evry administering additional account types in the future, such as a flexible spending account (FSA), health reimbursement arrangement (HRA), or health savings account (HSA). All while leveraging First Dollar's industry-leading NPS & benefit utilization to provide a best-in-class experience, accelerating the growth of Evry's business and driving overall retention with existing clients.

About First Dollar

First Dollar builds flexible infrastructure for health spending benefits. We offer software tools and APIs that enable our partners (like TPAs and banks) to design, launch, and manage pre-tax accounts, lifestyle benefits, rewards programs, and supplemental benefits. We're based in Austin but are remote-first with teammates throughout the United States.

About Evry Health

Headquartered in Dallas, Evry Health is not your standard health plan. We're on a mission to make healthcare affordable, transparent and high quality again by providing expanded benefits at an affordable price, lowering premiums by up to 20%. We're building the health insurance we've always wanted for ourselves, with a high-tech, mobile-first experience focused on helping people live better, healthier lives. For more information, visit http://www.evryhealth.com.

