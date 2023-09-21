HARBOR WHOLESALE COMPLETES THE REBRAND OF MTC DISTRIBUTING

LACEY, Wash., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Coast's largest independent family-owned convenience distribution company, Harbor Wholesale, completed the rebranding of MTC Distributing in Modesto, CA, to Harbor Wholesale. Rick Jensen, President of Harbor Wholesale, states, "We are excited to mark today with the official rebranding of MTC Distributing to Harbor Wholesale, bringing two multigenerational 100-year-old family-owned companies under one banner. This day honors the legacy of MTC and carries forward the vision and compassion of the former owner, Tom Eakin, securing the 265 employees a future within the Harbor Family. It's more than just a rebranding; it's a celebration of new beginnings and enduring legacies." Going forward, MTC Distributing will operate as Harbor Wholesale's Modesto Distribution Center. Modesto remains under the leadership of the current Branch President, Noel Chavez, who says, "We have completed the rebranding process to Harbor, from the colors on our building to trucks and trailers, and our sales materials. It is exciting to see the new changes while driving down the freeways in California and see our trucks and trailers branded Harbor."

Harbor Wholesale currently operates distribution centers in Lacey, WA, Roseburg, OR, Portland, OR, and now, Modesto, CA. The acquisition of MTC Distributing allows Harbor to expand its service footprint down the West Coast. Jensen states, "As MTC joins the Harbor Wholesale organization, we can bring innovation, upgraded technologies, and expanded products and programs along the West Coast. The rebranding represents tradition meeting transformation as the legacy of MTC joins the vision of Harbor Wholesale. We are honored to be the stewards of this great company and culture as we look towards a bright future together."

Harbor Wholesale and their new Modesto Distribution Center will conduct business as usual while the combined leadership teams continue to evaluate opportunities to bring the best of both companies to their collective customers. Chavez states, "I am excited to say that the acquisition between two 100-year-old independent family-owned companies is going very well. It is unsurprising since we are like-minded in culture, alignment, and company values, which Harbor reinforces daily. Being a part of a larger company has given us a great opportunity to offer our customers more robust QSR foodservice programs like Scratch Dig-in-Chicken™, Via Vita Pizza®, Split Shift® coffee, and Watertown Craft Roasted® coffee to enhance their businesses. Our future is bright as the premier distributor on the West Coast and beyond!"

The combined companies serve more than 6,000 independent retailers on the West Coast with collective buying power to enhance customer profitability without sacrificing the excellent service customers have come to expect from Harbor Wholesale and MTC Distributing.

Founded in 1923, Harbor Wholesale is dedicated to supporting the local entrepreneurs that provide jobs in their communities, bring convenience to busy lives, and invite us all to experience life around the table. Every day. As the largest independent 4th generation family-owned distributor in the West, Harbor Wholesale now employs over 800 team members and serves over 6,000 convenience stores, independent grocers, and quick-serve restaurants with a great selection of products. These include Harbor-owned brands held under Real Fresh Brands™, such as Scratch Dig-in-Chicken™, Mountain Fresh™, Via Vita Pizza®, Split Shift®, Watertown Craft Roasted®, Mein Street®, and Skippers®. Harbor Wholesale operates distribution centers in Lacey, WA, Portland, OR, Roseburg, OR, and the newly added Modesto, CA.

