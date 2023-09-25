Haunted Attractions Exceeding Industry Standards For Exceptional Fun

America Haunts Names the Top 5 Over-the-Top Mega Haunts

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's most dedicated scare aficionados have a mantra: when it comes to haunting, there's no such thing as too much. That's why the best haunted attractions across the nation proudly embrace being over-the-top, ensuring that thrill-seekers and horror die-hards get an adrenaline-packed experience they won't soon forget. To make the most of the scare season, these enthusiasts are snatching up tickets from the industry's proven haunts early in the season, when the fright factor is off the charts.

America's TOP 5 over-the-top haunted attractions are breaking records and satisfying the insatiable appetite of scare enthusiasts. They include Erebus Haunted Attraction - Detroit; The Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride - Philadelphia; Nightmare on 13th - Salt Lake City; Cutting Edge Haunted House - Fort Worth; and NETHERWORLD Haunted House - Atlanta. (PRNewswire)

Highly experienced, over-the-top haunted attractions are redefining the art of terror with more scares per square foot.

Large-scale professional haunted attractions boasting decades of haunting expertise are redefining the art of terror with more scares per square foot than ever. The result? Heart-pounding, hair-raising, and scream-inducing festivals of fright. America Haunts, the association of haunt industry powerhouses, proudly recognizes the proven haunted attractions that cater to horror devotees.

Raising the haunt industry bar is not just about breaking records; it's about satisfying the insatiable appetite of scare enthusiasts. These mega-successful haunts are the gold standard, setting benchmarks and then gleefully shattering them, pushing the boundaries of fear. Going over the top means exceeding haunt industry standards by deploying more actors, animatronics, cutting-edge technology, perfectly timed frights and illusions, thundering soundscapes, expansive sets, an abundance of scare tactics, or any combination thereof, all aimed at creating the ultimate scare experience.

Erebus Haunted Attraction – Detroit

Erebus is where fear gets a PhD! As one of the longest and most intense haunted houses globally, Erebus takes its brave visitors on a frightening journey through four stories of fear. With mind-bending illusions, scares lurking around every shadowy corner, and a scare crew unafraid to bite or grab to raise the adrenaline, it's an experience like no other. The mad scientist behind Erebus has countless experiments for those daring enough to enter this chilling lab, where visitors become the guinea pigs.

The Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride – Philadelphia

This iconic attraction is not for the faint of heart. It offers a triple dose of horror, from its many new sets on the hayride and corn trails to mind-blowing new rooms in the Bates Motel. Despite being recognized as one of America's best haunted attractions for decades, this haunt doesn't stop evolving and refining the attractions for unsurpassed haunt euphoria. These horror masterminds understand the devil is in the details and originality – taking pride in making in-house frightening creations and lasting memories.

Nightmare on 13th – Salt Lake City

Beyond the imposing castle gates with three formidable turrets lies a fortress of fright. This immersive, intense haunted attraction piles on the scares, offering thirteen world-class themed nightmares on a single ticket for an unpredictable scare adventure. Each season, they usher in new themes in their updates to raise the terror bar. Prepare for heart-pounding surprises, unexpected twists and turns, and interactive walls that bring the best of scaring to life in this kingdom with an unyielding grip on terror fun.

Cutting Edge Haunted House – Fort Worth

Cutting Edge's motto? Take no prisoners when it comes to scaring. Drawing in fans worldwide, this haunt stands out with its unique approach to terror. It is an immersive haunt experience infused with musicians and a haunting drumline performing feats to raise spirits from the crowd. The actors who torment guests go through a rigorous audition process to pluck out fright's finest. Haunting combined with truly cutting-edge technology makes this haunt a scare-extraordinaire, grinding out screams and thrills to order.

NETHERWORLD Haunted House – Atlanta

Immersion in this otherworldly experience makes NETHERWORLD a spectacle like no other. Thrill seekers taking this supernatural journey will be horrorstruck by their encounters, thanks to the haunt creators' background in film and television. They've applied their sorcerer-like skills in movie special effects, scare-acting techniques, and elaborate set construction to create an experience that blurs the line between reality and illusion. Haunt enthusiasts leave with wickedly high adrenaline levels and masses of 5-star reviews that praise just how high they've set the bar for haunting excellence.

Screaming fans in fear entertainment get unforgettable nights and hauntingly good times with a one-way ticket to terror at the nation's five most over-the-top haunted attractions.

About America Haunts

America Haunts is the national association of premier haunted attractions dedicated to fear-based entertainment excellence and originality. Their collective annual visitors exceed more than a million people. America Haunts' members are recognized for their longevity in the industry, driven by professionalism, technical expertise, innovation, and a penchant for generating screams for fun and excitement.

