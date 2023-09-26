SONEX HEALTH HOSTS FIRST-EVER FORUM FOR SURGEONS TO EXPLORE AND SHAPE THE FUTURE OF MSK ULTRASOUND IN HAND SURGERY

Oct. 3 Forum precedes American Society for Surgery of the Hand 2023 Annual Meeting in Toronto

EAGAN, Minn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonex Health and the Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Guided Procedures have announced they are hosting the first annual Musculoskeletal (MSK) Ultrasound Forum, bringing surgeons together to exchange ideas, engage in hands-on learning activities, and shape the future of MSK ultrasound in hand surgery. This first-ever forum on Oct. 3 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Westin Harbour Castle precedes the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) 2023 Annual Meeting in Toronto Oct. 5-7.

Founded in 2014, Sonex Health’s mission is to be the world leader in ultrasound guided surgery by delivering physicians innovative therapies that reduce invasiveness, improve safety, and reduce the cost of care. Developed by Dr. Darryl E. Barnes and Dr. Jay Smith at the Mayo Clinic, Sonex Health’s proprietary technologies include UltraGuideCTR which may be utilized with or without ultrasound guidance to perform carpal tunnel release, and UltraGuideTFR for the treatment of trigger finger. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to bring together thought leaders to educate, discuss and explore the future of MSK ultrasound in this first event of its kind," said Dr. John R. Fowler, MSK Ultrasound Forum event chair, associate professor and assistant dean for medical student research, University of Pittsburgh's Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. "Partnering with Sonex Health and a renowned executive committee of physicians, this annual meeting focuses on innovation, and we welcome surgeons to join us in physician-led discussions, education and exchange of ideas in shaping the future of MSK ultrasound."

The forum brings together more than 75 hand surgeons to advance MSK ultrasound through innovation, education and training. Topics include patient care, procedural techniques, technology, expanded indications and the care pathway. During the forum, surgeons can participate in a cadaver lab to learn MSK ultrasound fundamentals and advanced diagnostic techniques, engage with leading manufacturers in ultrasound technology for a first look at future innovations, and join a hand surgeon-led panel discussion of "A Practical Approach for Integrating MSK Ultrasound into Your Hand Surgery Practice."

As a physician-led forum, the executive planning committee includes event chair Dr. Fowler; Dr. Mark S. Rekant, Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center and associate professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia; Dr. Johnny T. Nelson, The Bone and Joint Surgery Clinic in Raleigh, N.C.; Dr. Jay Smith, chief medical officer and co-founder of Sonex Health and co-inventor of UltraGuideCTR™; and Dr. Darryl Barnes, chief technology officer and co-founder of Sonex Health and co-inventor of UltraGuideCTR. Additional sponsors include ultrasound companies Konica Minolta, GE HealthCare, Clarius, Alpinion, and Sonosite. For more information or to register, visit www.mskultrasoundforum.com.

ABOUT SONEX HEALTH

Sonex Health, Inc. is a leader in innovative ultrasound-guided therapies to treat common orthopedic conditions affecting the extremities, including entrapment neuropathies and tendinopathies. The company's proprietary devices allow surgeons to use real-time ultrasound guidance to visualize critical anatomy throughout procedures, thereby reducing both invasiveness and the cost of care, and enabling patients to return to their normal activities sooner. The company's first commercial device, UltraGuideCTR™, was designed to treat carpal tunnel syndrome and received FDA clearance in 2019. The company's second commercial device, UltraGuideTFR™ was designed to treat trigger finger, also known as stenosing tenosynovitis, and was released in 2022.

For information about Sonex Health, UltraGuideCTR, and UltraGuideTFR visit www.sonexhealth.com.

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE OF ADVANCED ULTRASOUND GUIDED PROCEDURES

Founded in 2018 to support the Sonex Health mission and clinical excellence, the Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Guided Procedures is focused on innovation supported by robust clinical research and world-class professional education and training that transforms the treatment experience for patients, providers, and payers. For more information about the Institute visit www.sonexhealth.com/educational-institute.

