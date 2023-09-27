Now Open: DEWALT Trades Scholarship Application

To support the need for skilled trade workers, DEWALT will award $200,000 in scholarships to up to 40 students across the U.S. and Canada

Scholarships will help support trade education in a variety of fields including construction technology, electrical and plumbing

DEWALT Scholarship Program celebrates its fifth year in helping to address the trade skills gap; to date, 80 students across 30 states and the District of Columbia have benefitted from the program

TOWSON, Md., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced it is accepting applications for the 2024 DEWALT Trades Scholarship. Now in its fifth year, the DEWALT Trades Scholarship provides financial assistance to those pursuing a trade degree or certificate at a two-year college or vocational-technical school. This year, the program will award $200,000 in scholarships to 40 students across the U.S. and Canada to support trade education.

The annual scholarship program is part of a larger $30 million commitment from Stanley Black & Decker to grow the trades by 2027. As part of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, Stanley Black & Decker has a heightened focus on skilling, reskilling and upskilling tradespeople who embody the company's purpose and are key to society.

"With more than 350,000 current job openings in the construction field1 alone, it is critical that we work to develop a strong pipeline of talent for the skilled trades," said Frank Mannarino, President, Power Tools Group, Stanley Black & Decker. "The DEWALT Trades Scholarship is one way we are working to help address the skilled trade shortage with the goal of bringing educational opportunities to the forefront and cultivating a strong workforce of future pros."

Since its inception, DEWALT has awarded $650,000 in scholarships to 80 students across 30 states and the District of Columbia. Past scholarship recipients pursued education in a variety of fields including building construction technology, welding, plumbing, automotive technology, aviation maintenance, carpentry and HVAC.

Applications are open to high school seniors, high school graduates or current college undergraduate students who plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year college or vocational technical school for the upcoming academic year. A minimum grade point average of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale or its equivalent is required. Qualifying fields include but are not limited to:

Automotive Technology

Aviation Technology

Carpentry

Construction

Diesel Technology

Electrical Technology

Fire Science

Heavy Equipment Operation

HVAC

Machinery

Manufacturing

Pipefitting

Plumbing

Welding

Visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/dewalttrade to apply. Applications close January 17, 2024. The program is administered through a partnership with Scholarship America®.

To learn more about DEWALT, please visit: www.dewalt.com.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of outdoor equipment. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

