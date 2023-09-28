Moomoo Named the Best Mobile App in August 2023

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") announced today that its moomoo App has been named the Best Mobile App in August 2023 in the Business & Finance Apps category.

A contest organized by Best Mobile App Awards determines its monthly award winners via a committee of highly experienced app designers and developers in a nonbiased process. As an intuitive investment and trading app that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights, moomoo accumulated the most votes in its category to help towards winning the award.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the Best Mobile App in August," said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy at Moomoo Technologies Inc. "From advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 Data, moomoo provides users with a community where investors can share, learn, and grow together in one place. We look forward to continuing improving our services and empowering everyone to understand the market like never before," added Zacks.

Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can benefit from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to bolster their investment knowledge and insights.

The Best Mobile App Awards was founded by Eric Sloan in 2012 from the need for a central authority that highlighted the best mobile apps available on the market. After building a beta site, it was quickly overwhelmed with heavy traffic and app submissions, and the concept was validated. The current Best Mobile App Awards platform showcases and features the latest and greatest apps all in one place rather than having to search and scroll through thousands of apps in app stores.

The awards include all markets, all phones, and wearables, to ensure every app gets a chance to be considered among the best there is, regardless of the operating system.

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Moomoo Technologies Inc. and Moomoo Financial Inc are not affiliated with Best Mobile App Awards. For additional information, such as the judging process, please visit: https://bestmobileappawards.com/judging-process

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 Data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU). FUTU has won multiple awards internationally, such as Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: pr@us.moomoo.com.

