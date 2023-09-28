Sikich Investment Banking Serves as Exclusive Sell-Side Adviser to Screenflex Portable Partitions in Sale to Versare Holdings, LLC

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versare Holdings, LLC recently acquired Screenflex Portable Partitions, a manufacturer of room dividing solutions based in Lake Zurich, Illinois. Sikich Investment Banking served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to Screenflex.

"The Sikich Investment Banking team has been instrumental throughout the entire transaction process," said John Maas, President of Screenflex Portable Partitions. "The Sikich team's organization, patience, and wealth of industry knowledge and transaction expertise allowed for a smooth transition to Versare. This move will not only provide lasting benefits to our employees, but it allows us to continue to meet our clients' goals of making the best and most flexible use of their valuable floor space."

Screenflex has been solving space dividing needs for more than 35 years and has several lines of portable room dividers. The company serves thousands of customers across the globe, including churches, schools, corporations, and restaurants.

Versare Holdings, LLC, a portfolio company of WILsquare Capital, LLC, is an international provider of flexible space solutions. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Versare was among the first companies to sell flexible space solutions online. Its product catalog includes modular, temporary, and semi-permanent walls, floors, rooms, sound-absorbing ceiling panels, and more.

This acquisition expands Versare's product line and allows the combined company to reach new customers in more markets.

Sikich Investment Banking offers capital markets advisory and mergers and acquisitions services. The team has deep experience across many industries, particularly manufacturing and distribution, technology, health care and life sciences, and business and professional services.

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,600 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser.

