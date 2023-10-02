IGT Demonstrates Market Leadership and Momentum Across Gaming Product and Solutions Portfolio at G2E 2023

Brings "Voice of a Generation" to gaming floors via dazzling new Whitney Houston Slots

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will present a vast portfolio of gaming, iGaming and sports betting solutions in the Company's impressive booth at the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") 2023, Oct. 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nev. Featuring more than 200 innovations and covering 19,000-plus square feet, IGT's G2E showcase will clearly reflect the Company's commitment to performance, quality and innovation, highlight its leadership as a technology-first omnichannel solutions provider and embody its G2E theme: "We've Got Game."

"Backed by the momentum of several sequential quarters of strong Global Gaming performance, IGT is incredibly excited to connect with our customers at G2E and demonstrate how we're leveraging key strengths and partnerships, in combination with next-generation technologies to propel their growth and shape the future of gaming," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "IGT's focus on product performance, player satisfaction and the power of omnichannel gaming experiences will be evidenced in our G2E portfolio and by solutions such as Mystery of the Lamp, our MESA 4K ETG terminal, new Wheel of Fortune games and so much more."

"Over the last 12 months, IGT PlayDigital has consistently delivered the highest-quality content, maintained operational excellence and sharpened its market-attunement strategies to drive our customers' performance and profitability to the highest levels," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital CEO. "G2E will be an important platform for IGT PlayDigital to demonstrate how we're well-positioned for the future and how we plan to fuel the next chapter of our customers' growth through our award-winning PlaySports team and technology, vast omnichannel content portfolio and highly sophisticated content aggregation and delivery platforms."

Of the hundreds of innovations in IGT booth 3659, some of the most anticipated products will include:

Star-Studded New Licensed Game, Whitney Houston Slots: A collaboration with the Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music, IGT's all-new Whitney Houston Slots game will garner a standing ovation on the G2E floor. Rich with player-favorite game mechanics such as Stacked Wilds™, Cash on Reels™, lock and respin and persistence features, the Whitney Houston Slots game engages players with iconic Whitney Houston imagery and entertains with chart-topping hits such as "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "So Emotional," and "How will I Know." The game will debut on a new state-of-the-art form factor that is sure to attract attention from every corner of a gaming floor.

Captivating, Performance-Tested Multi-Level Progressives (MLP): IGT will propel its undeniable momentum in the MLP category with standout games across its premium and core game portfolios. The player-favorite Mystery of the Lamp MLP game will be a focal point of IGT's premium portfolio and will accompany other exciting games, including Regal Link and new base game themes, Ji Xiang Ru Yi and Xi Chu Wang Wai , for the award-winning Prosperity Link MLP. From the core segment, IGT's MLPs Kitty Glitter™ Grand, Samurai 888™ Spin and the high-performing Magic Treasures™ game will all be on display.

New Spin on Wheel of Fortune Slots: G2E attendees can look forward to the iconic beckoning of "WHEEL-OF-FORTUNE!" as IGT celebrates its extended relationship with Wheel of Fortune and new omnichannel games. From the Company's premium portfolio, Wheel of Fortune Big Money Week will make its trade show debut. The wide-area progressive game is housed on the towering Peak65™ cabinet and includes a compelling persistence feature with a growing coin stack that can help players trigger the beloved Wheel Bonus. G2E will also be a showcase for the Wheel of Fortune Diamond Deluxe game and IGT PlayDigital's Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s Gold Spin.

Player-Preferred High-Limit Games and Hardware: As a long-time leader in high-limit slots, IGT is doubling down in this segment, giving it a dedicated section within its G2E booth. A must-see product will be a new, high-limit version of the DiamondRS cabinet with new stepper games Double Diamond Deluxe™ and Triple Double Gold Doubloons™. Also, in the high-limit zone of IGT's booth will be compelling high-limit core video game bundles featuring proven game themes such as Stinkin' Rich™, Cats and Wolf Run™, and the legendary Game King® and All Star Poker™ video poker games.

MESA 4K Electronic Table Games (ETG) Terminal: Following extensive player and operator focus testing, IGT's revolutionary MESA 4K ETG terminal will make its global debut. Featuring a 27-inch ultra-HD display, the MESA 4K terminal enables players to play up to four different table games at once, as well as a mix of live and RNG games simultaneously. The terminal comes with many merchandising and configurability options, gives players user-friendly access to game statistics such as hot and cold numbers and provides roulette players with visibility to roughly 60 percent of the virtual roulette wheel, nearly twice the industry standard.

Elevated Player Convenience via New IGT ADVANTAGE apps: IGT has further enhanced its award-winning Resort Wallet with IGTPay cashless solution with must-see features Tip Ticket, which gives players the option to tip service staff with on-machine funds, and One Time Passcode (OTP), which elevates account security via a one-time account pin. G2E will also be the trade show debut for several IGT ADVANTAGE apps and on-machine conveniences that eliminate trips to kiosks and player loyalty desks. IGT will showcase its Gift & Go integration, which enables on-demand gifting in a slot machine's service window or secondary display via IGT's M5 content management technology. IGT will also spotlight additional self-service apps such as Beverage on Demand, iReserve, Taxable Accrual, Player Enrollment and more.

Omnichannel PlayDigital Game Content: With one of the strongest online game libraries in North America , IGT PlayDigital will spotlight new omnichannel games Prosperity Link and Money Mania, both acclaimed titles that have amassed significant player affinity in land-based casinos . The games will join IGT PlayDigital's other omnichannel games such as Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold™ Gold Spin, the first and only omnichannel WAP jackpot in the U.S. IGT PlayDigital will also highlight the power and versatility of its engagement platform, which offers customers a suite of unique features such as cash drops, jackpots and tournaments to maximize the potential of every campaign.

As an end-to-end solutions provider, IGT will unveil performance-focused solutions across all its product lines. Additional innovations that will be represented in IGT's booth will include:

new titles to the Company's industry-leading video poker portfolio with games such as Multipliers Rising video poker and Power Stacks Poker™ .

the Company's newest TournXtreme™ title, Stinkin' Rich Tournament .

the all-new VLT-focused Fort Knox™ Linked Jackpot game and IGT's next-generation VLT systems technology, IntelligenEVO .

the end-to-end PlaySports™ solutions, complete with self-service betting technologies such as the PlaySports BetPad and the CrystalFlex™ and PeakBarTop™ with Total Gaming software.

a range of Washington CDS (Central Determination System) games and Class II games that build on popular game themes and incorporate player-favorite including Ji Xiang Ru Yi™ , Magic Wishes™ and Medusa Queen of Stone Cash Eruption™ .

new Historical Horse Racing (HHR) games including Panther Pride™, Tiger Pride™ and Game King video poker.

