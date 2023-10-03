Keke Palmer's Latest Collection, "Nostalgic Grace," with Zenni® Optical Just Dropped

Third collection of Zenni's "Find Your Frame of Mind" campaign with Palmer embodies her 'retro-chic' glam and brings vintage back in a fashionable new way

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, today announced the drop of its "Nostalgic Grace" collection, curated in partnership with Emmy® Award-winning actress, musician, producer and style icon, Keke Palmer .

The third collection in Zenni’s® “Find Your Frame of Mind” campaign with Keke Palmer, (PRNewswire)

"Nostalgic Grace" expresses Palmer's old soul with a new vibe, featuring 91 frames filled with a playful attitude, elegance and unbreakable confidence starting at $6.95. The retro-chic collection captures the nostalgia of the changing seasons, providing the perfect styles for autumn and winter. Leading the lineup is a tortoiseshell geometric frame that takes thick rims to a whole new level and a fashion-forward square frame that comes in tortoiseshell, granite and black with red interior.

This collection, available only on Zenni.com , is the latest installment of Zenni's "Find Your Frame of Mind" campaign, which launched in July, and is inspired by Palmer's spirit, mood and style. All frames can have prescriptions added or be ordered as sunglasses.

"The 'Nostalgic Grace' collection is where vintage meets form and function," said Aysegul Colakel, Designer at Zenni Optical. "With geometric shapes and thick frames, these glasses capture old-school retro style while embracing a fresh, new look. All of our frames are skillfully crafted from a blend of metal and acetate, making them strong and comfortable for any occasion."

The "Nostalgic Grace" collection follows previous mood releases, "Board Certified" and "Summer Love," which capture the sleek aesthetic of the boardroom and the vibrant essence of summer style, respectively. An additional phase of the campaign will launch later this fall featuring a new mood with more glamorous frames. From the beach to the office, to a night on the town or at home, there are styles reflective of every mood, spirit and style for an affordable price.

The collaboration with Palmer follows Zenni's recent partnerships with other fashion, sports and pop culture trendsetters that include Iris Apfel, David Ortiz, George and Claire Kittle, Cynthia Rowley and more.

For more information about the Keke Palmer x Zenni "Nostalgic Grace" collaboration, visit Zenni.com/Keke and follow for updates on social media at @ZenniOptical.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Red Sox, Columbus Crew and the Chicago Bulls. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, Cynthia Rowley, David Ortiz and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press

