Sealed, LED-Illuminated Pushbuttons are Attractive, Yet Tough for Demanding Applications

Sealed, LED-Illuminated Pushbuttons are Attractive, Yet Tough for Demanding Applications

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTTO Controls' new LP30M pushbuttons are 30mm, LED-illuminated pushbuttons with aluminum housing, which withstand rough usage and extreme environmental conditions for demanding applications. The LP30M can be ordered watertight to IP68S, making it ideal for outdoor equipment and vehicles in markets such as construction, material handling, agriculture and marine.

OTTO Controls' rugged and watertight LED pushbuttons bring a high-end look to outdoor vehicles and equipment.

Rugged, large-format LP30M pushbuttons come in various LED, button and case colors, lending an attractive, high-end look to vehicles and equipment. The anodized aluminum housing can be laser etched with words or legends for start/stop operation or other functions, and the button can be laser etched or pad printed.

These long-lasting, precision, snap-action switches feature OTTO Controls' heralded positive tactile feedback: Users can feel the button moving, even when wearing work gloves, and hear an audible click for confirmation that controls are activating.

Low-profile dome or concave-style button in translucent white, red or amber

LP30M offers six standard LED colors: red, green, amber, blue, deep green and white

Button can be laser etched or pad printed with words or legends

Anodized aluminum housing can be laser etched with words or legends that will not fade or wear with continuous use

OTTO's snap-action mechanism provides tactile feedback

Normal Open (NO) or Two-Circuit (NO/NC) configurations

Accommodates 2, 12 and 24VDC power; includes reverse voltage protection

Switch works at logic level as well as up to 5A resistive

Watertight to IP68S or moistureproof and dusttight to IP64

Withstands -55°C to +85°C operating temperatures

Includes hardware

ABOUT OTTO CONTROLS

OTTO Controls designs and manufactures high-quality custom and standard controls solutions in the U.S. that reliably perform in some of the most demanding markets in the world: Construction & Agriculture, Mining, Forestry, Military / Aerospace, Material Handling, Utilities, Industrial, Medical, Marine and specialty commercial industries. The company's Hall effect and electromechanical solutions include grips, joysticks, operator control modules, CAN-based products and thousands of switches.

OTTO Controls is a division of OTTO Engineering, a vertically integrated manufacturer headquartered in Carpentersville, Ill., with comprehensive onsite testing and value-added services.

Visit OTTO Controls at www.otto-controls.com.

OTTO Controls' 30mm, LED-illuminated pushbuttons can be customized with legends or words for start/stop operation on vehicles and equipment, plus other functions. LP30M pushbuttons with anodized aluminum housing are sealed watertight and rugged for demanding applications, such as construction, material handling, agriculture and marine. (PRNewswire)

OTTO Logo (PRNewsfoto/OTTO Engineering) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OTTO Controls