Seattle Seahawks President Chuck Arnold Joins VMFH Board of Directors

Arnold brings extensive community involvement, business expertise to board operations

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck Arnold, president of the Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc., has joined the Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Board of Directors effective September 1, 2023.

"We have been tremendously grateful for Chuck's contributions to the community and the partnership of the Seahawks organization over the years," says Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and president of the Pacific Northwest division of CommonSpirit Health. "I know Chuck cares deeply about the health and well-being of our communities and I am looking forward to working closely with him to further our mission to improve the health of the people we serve throughout the region."

Arnold is responsible for all financial and business operations, sales and marketing, and administration for the Seahawks, and as president of First & Goal Inc. he directs the management of Lumen Field, Lumen Field Event Center and WAMU Theater. Under Arnold's leadership, the Seahawks organization continues to be one of the strongest in the NFL, setting franchise records for overall ticket, suite and sponsorship revenue. The team consistently ranks in the NFL's top 10 in numerous categories, including local and national fanbase, fan experience, retail and digital engagement.

A Washington native, Arnold's relationship with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health first began when he was born at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. Now in his 30th season with the Seahawks, Arnold has worked closely with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in a business capacity for more than 20 years, with VMFH acting as the Seahawks' Official Medical Services Provider, and since 2008, as the naming rights partner of the team's practice facility, the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Together with Dr. Gary Kaplan and Ketul Patel, Arnold has partnered with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health on numerous community initiatives, including the NFL's annual Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign. He and his wife, Jana, were just recently the Co-Chairs for the VMFH Celebration Dinner & Auction benefiting Virginia Mason Medical Center. In addition to his new role on the Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Board of Directors, Arnold is also a member of the American Cancer Society's CEOs Against Cancer and serves on the BDA and Boeing Classic Advisory Board.

"We are excited to welcome Chuck to our board, and I know he will be a wonderful asset to our organization," says Uli Chi, MS, PhD, chair of the Virginia Mason Franciscan Health board of directors. "As anyone who follows the Seahawks knows, he is a true community leader and has a long history of giving back."

"Virginia Mason Franciscan Health has been a valued partner of the Seahawks for more than 20 years, and I'm honored to continue working with their talented leadership team as a member of the Board of Directors," said Arnold. "Over the years, I've seen firsthand the tremendous impact VMFH has had in our community through innovative and compassionate healthcare. I look forward to helping further their mission in this new capacity moving forward."

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest healthcare minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 10 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, especially the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Learn more at www.vmfh.org .

