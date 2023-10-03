Trella Health Announces Release of Marketscape CRM for Home Medical Equipment and Infusion Organizations

Trella's new Marketscape CRM for HME and Infusion provides one source of truth for organizations looking to accelerate sales activity, enhance productivity, and achieve their business goals.

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trella Health, the leader in HME and Infusion growth and productivity solutions, announces the release of its new integrated Marketscape CRM for HME and Infusion organizations. Trella customers will gain a unified user experience that brings together strategy, planning, sales execution, and performance insights. The new platform provides direct navigation between the market insights solution and CRM for complete account activity visibility and a more efficient workflow.

"At Trella, we are dedicated to understanding our customers' unique needs in the HME and Infusion markets, and we are constantly innovating our solutions to provide them with the tools they need for success. We're thrilled to introduce our new integrated CRM solution to the HME and Infusions markets, allowing organizations a path to achieve increased productivity, streamlined workflows, and better outcomes. With Marketscape CRM, we're not just helping our customers navigate the market; we're helping them create their own path to success." – Rebecca Molesworth, VP of Product, Trella Health

Trella Health is dedicated to providing customers with solutions that best fit their business needs. The team has collaborated closely with a select group of HME and Infusion customers to gain valuable insights into operational workflows, challenges, and specific requirements that they have for Marketscape CRM. Guided by this feedback, Marketscape CRM will feature advanced reporting, improved usability, and a seamless flow of assignments between CRM and Trella's Marketscape Insights for a streamlined workflow.

Marketscape CRM will also lay the foundation for future EHR integration improvements. With CRM now integrated into Trella's Marketscape platform, the Trella team will be able to innovate more efficiently to support HME and Infusion organizations in achieving their business objectives.

"We have a lot to keep track of, including strategic partnership opportunities, folding in payer relations, and most importantly, ensuring we are targeting high-value offices correctly. We really needed a centralized platform for our Liaisons to review, gather, and manage referral and partner information effectively. Although we considered four or five different vendors, Trella stood out as the best platform. Trella's Marketscape CRM and Marketscape Insights has helped transform our work, saving us valuable time. We are excited about the ongoing benefits of our partnership." – Jeff White, Director of Business Development, Infusion Associates

Trella Health's CRM integrates with more than 30 leading Electronic Health Records (EHRs), providing sales and marketing teams access to referral stage tracking and success measurements. With the additional integration of Marketscape Insights into the CRM, users can experience a seamless workflow, from targeting exercises to preparing for conversations with referral partners.

Trella Health is thrilled to provide HME and Infusion organizations with a singular source of truth, and we remain committed to continuous innovation to best serve our customers.

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute providers, HME, and Infusion organizations to drive more effective performance and growth. Trella's solutions allow post-acute, HME, and infusion organizations to identify the highest-potential referral targets, evaluate new market opportunities, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations, business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty by improving their sales and marketing strategy.

For more information on Trella Health and its HME and Infusion growth solutions, visit www.trellahealth.com, call 678-813-1590, or follow Trella on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

