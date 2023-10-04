Papaya Global Named an Industry Leader in NelsonHall's 2023 Global Employer of Record Research

NEAT report recognizes Papaya Global's platform for its innovative technology, EoR at scale capabilities, and superior compliance and liability

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the only unified Payroll & Payments platform, today announced it has been named a leader in the Employer of Record (EOR) industry by research firm, NelsonHall. Papaya Global's EoR at scale approach meets enterprise needs for global workforce management. This includes a full suite of solutions, top level compliance and liability, employee experience, 24/7 support and fast onboarding. Its latest innovation, the Workforce Wallet, enabling payroll payments to any model of employment, including EoR.

The industry research was conducted by Principal HR Research Analyst, Jeanine Crane-Thompson, and focuses on technology's impact on the industry. The report provides a cohesive evaluation of multiple products and services companies, and examines the projected growth of the EOR space as organizations of all sizes expand global hiring and workforce management.

Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal HR Technology & Services Analyst, NelsonHall, said: "Papaya Global's position as a leader reflects the company's significant investment in its platforms to integrate EOR, payroll, and contractor management services, enhancing the client and employee experience. Its comprehensive portfolio supports compliant global expansion and technology enrichment bridging HR and finance. The company's dedication to industry collaboration and standards also demonstrates its position as a leader in the global EOR industry."

The NelsonHall report provides in-depth analysis detailing what can be achieved by leveraging the latest global EoR solutions in the marketplace, and recognized Papaya Global's expertise across various aspects including the following key areas:

Compliance and liability- Through its global network of local experts and in-house legal counsel, and Center of Excellence, Papaya Global provides unwavering compliance and liability, to empower its customers to manage and pay their workforce with maximum confidence and minimum risk.

EoR at scale – Combining innovative technology and a network of more than 40 professional firms, with an average of 33 years of professional experience, Papaya Global has proven capabilities to support EoR at scale for all types of employment models, including full-time and part-time employees, and contractors.

Continued technological advancements that connect HR data and deliver all workforce information using the power of AI. Papaya Global's innovation eliminates manual data input and streamlines the onboarding and workforce management processes.

Payroll and payments- Papaya Global eliminates risk and safeguards funds to enable employers to effortlessly pay all types of workers (including contractors) worldwide, in local currency, and on time. The company is fully regulated and holds five money transfer licenses for automated global payroll payments, offering bank-level liability and protection.

"Papaya Global was founded with the vision to solve all workforce management challenges," says Eynat Guez, CEO and Co-Founder of Papaya Global. "We're committed to delivering a superior experience to our customers and their workers, and providing both organizations and individuals with transparency and predictability, which are crucial for short and long-term strategy."

Click here to learn more about what sets us apart.

About Papaya:

Founded in 2016, Papaya Global is a SaaS fintech company enabling enterprises to master the complexities of global workforce management. Papaya's integrated approach consolidates workforce management tools from HCM (Human Capital Management) to ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), to create a single source of truth and turn payroll into a strategic asset.

Papaya Global raised more than $450M and partners with JP Morgan, Oracle, NetSuite, and others. The company has recently been named as TIME100's Most Influential Companies and has been recognized by analysts like Gartner and NelsonHall, and publications including Inc, Forbes, and CNBC. Papaya Global serves customers like SentinelOne, Wix, Toyota, Microsoft, and Cyberark in 160 countries worldwide.

View original content:

SOURCE Papaya Global