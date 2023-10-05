Acumatica Upgrades Business Functionality Across Industries with Launch of Latest Product Update

Acumatica Payments and Vital Customer-driven Features Highlight Cloud ERP Capabilities of Acumatica 2023 R2

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, an industry-leading business solutions provider, today announced the availability of a new set of innovative features and capabilities comprising the company's latest product update, Acumatica 2023 R2. The release of its cloud ERP update demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering best-in-class applications that centralize business operations and address real-world needs.

Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica) (PRNewswire)

Acumatica 2023 R2 delivers hundreds of improvements and feature-rich functionality to users, each addition and upgrade specifically designed to improve usability, drive productivity and efficiency, boost sales and help businesses compete in their markets.

"With customer feedback, we can ensure our solution provides organizations with the intelligence and agility to meet their unique challenges," said Ali Jani, chief product officer of Acumatica. "Our diverse community of partners, customers and creators is driven to discover better ways to work, allowing us to redefine business management software. This collaborative effort enables us to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that address current needs and anticipate and adapt to the ever-changing business landscape."

Acumatica Payments, an integrated payment processing solution, is just one of the many new features in R2 available to all customers. The new capability helps businesses enhance cash flow and streamline payment processes by providing credit card and ACH processing with improved reconciliation, mobile portal payments, click-to-pay and gift cards. Acumatica Payments was initially released as an experimental feature in 2023 R1 for users to test and offer input – feedback that is core to Acumatica's commitment to customer-driven innovation in its product development. Now, Acumatica Payments is automatically available to customers who use the Always Current Program, which delivers automated product updates to customers.

Other key 2023 R2 updates include:

Access to the world's largest sales channel by connecting Acumatica to Amazon's Seller Central marketplace, supporting FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon) and MFN (Merchant-Fulfilled Network) delivery models.

Shopify's new B2B eCommerce functionalities, with support for key features such as customer hierarchies and customer price tiers to seamlessly integrate online sales with Acumatica's back-end fulfillment processes.

New web endpoints for Acumatica's Product Configurator, enabling manufacturers to leverage best-in-class third-party build-to-order solutions.

A highly requested consolidated account reconciliation retainage invoicing feature, which improves project visibility for construction companies.

A new Manage Sales Allocations screen, which streamlines mass stock allocation and deallocation for distributors, retailers and commerce merchants.

Acumatica 2023 R2 is generally available today (Thursday, October 5). Acumatica executives provide details of the R2 upgrades and how the new release is delivering exceptional usability and empowering organizations to grow in today's digital economy here: https://www.acumatica.com/thank-you-2023-r2-launch/.

In addition to launching 2023 R2, Acumatica has officially opened registration for Summit 2024. The Summit promises three full days of expanded opportunities to network, knowledge-share and discover cutting-edge solutions. Don't miss out on this exciting event—register now by visiting summit.acumatica.com.

